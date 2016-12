Mai and Ahmed El Talawy

Albaydaa Stud – Cairo Egypt

After visiting Cairo and the new and beautiful Albaydaa Stud – I was really impressed with their obvious deep passion for Everything Arabian. Young son, Fathy El Talawy, has a knowledge and passion all his own. I really appreciate those who care about the Global Arabian.

Congratulations to Team Albaydaa on Angelo’s Dynamic Deauville win!

Jeff Wallace for AHT Abroad — Egypt