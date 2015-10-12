With Great Anticipation – October 11th, 2015

Arabian Horse Times and Jeff Wallace World Travels of 2015

Emanda

(*Ecaho by *Pepton from Etruria by Palas x Emanacja by *Eukaliptus and Emigracja by Palas to Emisja by *Carycyn to Eskapada by *Naborr and Estokada by Amurath Sahib)

Grey mare – Bred and Owned by Michalow Stud

World Champion Mare Emanda gave World Champion Mare Emandoria with World Champion Stallion Gazal Al Shaqab. She later gave another grey and gorgeous daughter Emandorissa with World Champion Abha Qatar. So you can only imagine the level of anticipation the staff of Michalow has for her 2016 foal coming with World Champion Stallion Kahil Al Shaqab – especially after he gave them Gold World Champion Filly Pustynia Kahila and Silver World Champion Colt Morion. Kahil, by the way, is now in the U.S. under the management of Midwest Training and Breeding Stations.

Emanda’s a genetic powerhouse on her own but give her Gazal Al Shaqab or one of his grandsons and the results are beyond stunning and important to the future of our breed.

Jeff Wallace for AHT Abroad — Poland