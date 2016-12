#1, As He Was Known For Many Years, Is Gone; Why Can’t The Truly Great Ones Live Forever.

Arabian Horse Times and Jeff Wallace World Travels of 2015

Afire Bey V

1985 – 2015

Bred by Sheila Varian of Varian Arabians

Owned Dave and Gail Liniger of Maroon Fire Arabians

Beautifully Managed by Tim Marty Shea of Shea Stables

Afire Bey V had a wonderful life and a brilliant career as a #1 sire for a very long time.

Thank you Stuart Vesty.

Jeff Wallace for Arabian Horse Times