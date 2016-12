Arabian Horse Times and Jeff Wallace World Travels of 2015

Wieza Bella

(*Pogrom by QR Marc to Naftalin to Piewica x *Wieza Mocy by QR Marc to Ekstern to *Wizja)

bay filly – born in 2015

Bred and Owned by Cedar Ridge – The Ames Family

To be shown by Midwest Training Centre in 2016

What A Gem………

Thank you Javan Schaller.

Jeff Wallace for AHT