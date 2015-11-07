Arabian Horse Times

Subscribe Today!

By

Viva LA Verona – November 6th, 2015

Arabian Horse Times and Jeff Wallace World Travels of 2015

12219381_10153692069034643_4649613093918003517_n

M.M. Niyama
(WH Justice to Aswan, *Morafic and *Ansata Ibn Halima x Nautis El Perseus by Perseus El Jamaal – and to *Morafic many times over)
Grey filly – Born in 2014
Bred and Owned by Mario Matt Arabians
Beautifully presented by Tom Schoukens

Yet another gorgeous and young example of the artwork created by several branches of the Nazeer sire line when blended in the most perfect way.

Mario Matt continues to bring us, on a global level, near-perfect breed type, over and over again. Focused success hard at work.

Thank you to Carina.

Jeff Wallace for AHT Abroad

logo-footer Arabian Horse Times is the industry leading monthly publication dedicated to the Arabian horse and its enthusiasts. ... Read More

Arabian Horse Times
Phone: 1-800-ahtimes
1-800-248-4637
952-492-3213


Subscription Department
Phone:1-855-240-4637
social_01 social_02 social_03