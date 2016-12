Arabian Horse Times and Jeff Wallace World Travels of 2015

All of us from the Arabian Horse Times wish all the best of luck at US Nationals this week. We will be handing out magazines on Thursday and our booth will open on Friday. If you need any last minute advertising needs, please do not hesitate to reach out to us. Lara Ames, Tony Bergren, Stephanie Reitter, and Jeff Wallace will be there to assist you.