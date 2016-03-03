Top Ten Guidlines For Success At Youth Nationals

by Scott Benjamin

June, 2014

10. Envision your winning performance. Fortune favors the prepared! Ride to win. The judges are looking for the best performance each and every time in every class—from elimination to final.

9. Do no override your horse. No matter how talented your horse may be, your performance needs to reflect one suitable for a youth exhibitor. Be careful not to overtire your horse in the first few days if you have several classes and/or divisions in which to ride during the week.

8. Use the arena to your advantage. Know where you need to go and what you need to do to show your horse to its greatest advantage. Be aware of your surroundings and position your horse to be seen at its best advantage. Avoid congestion, pitfalls in the ring and problem horses. DO NOT run over the judge in an attempt to be seen. We cannot pin you if we are injured/maimed, knocked unconscious or worse!

7. In equitation and showmanship, please remember to demonstrate superior horsemanship. While we are indeed judging the person’s performance, your demonstration of skill is directly related to your ability to get your horse to perform at its very best. Know your pattern! Help us reward your skill and preparation by executing a well rehearsed precise pattern. Silly questions in the line-up are unnecessary.

6. Know the class specifications and execute them accordingly. ***ENGLISH DIVISION ALERT!*** All horses, regardless of discipline, will be expected to walk—four-beat, flat-footed, possibly for an extended period of time. These are pleasure classes with performances suitable for a youth exhibitor.

5. Correct your mistakes (which are inevitable) quickly, efficiently and smoothly with minimal drama and fuss. A mistake-free performance is not a requirement to win in any class, so keep riding and stay focused.

4. Concentrate on your performance. What everyone else is doing—as long as no interference is caused by, or to you—is none of your business. Don’t look around and get intimidated. Leave the judging to the judges. Get in, get busy and get the job done!

3. Showboating is unnecessary. When the line-up is called, strike your best trot down the rail and cruise into line. The class is finished and the judges have already made up their minds. Impress us by lining up with style!

2. Enjoy the moment. Reflect on the journey both you and your horse have made to get to this point—to Youth Nationals—and savor every sweet morsel of that achievement.

1. Have fun! This is your time to shine. Make it the ride/performance of your life!