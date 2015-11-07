Arabian Horse Times

Subscribe Today!

By

The Thrill of the Win; And All Within – November 6th, 2015

Arabian Horse Times and Jeff Wallace World Travels of 2015

12182617_10153690332279643_1421953166671558228_o

OFW Magic Wan
(Marwan AL Shaqab x Magna Prelude by Magnum Psyche to Bey Shah to *Bask to Abu Farwa) Bay Stallion – Born in 2007
Bred by Orrion Farms – Owned by Haras Sahara
Perfectly presented by Michael Byatt

2015 United States National Champion Stallion
Also the sire of a 2015 US National Champion son and daughter – posts to follow.

Once again, the tapestry woven unveils great people and great horses. The Mighty Marwan and The Mighty Magnum to the Boldness of Bey Shah and grandsire *Bask – while coupled with the efforts of Tara Boresek, Fernando and Joaquin De Santibañes, Jerry Meade and Mrs Dolly Orr of OFW fame. All very deserved nods.

Now enter “Team Salim” – A “Mighty Machine” and of course Mario Zerlotti of Zerlotti Genetics and the winning picture is complete. Just look at it captured here so perfectly by Mike Hartman – we thank him.

Jeff Wallace for AHT

 

logo-footer Arabian Horse Times is the industry leading monthly publication dedicated to the Arabian horse and its enthusiasts. ... Read More

Arabian Horse Times
Phone: 1-800-ahtimes
1-800-248-4637
952-492-3213


Subscription Department
Phone:1-855-240-4637
social_01 social_02 social_03