The Thrill of the Win; And All Within – November 6th, 2015

OFW Magic Wan

(Marwan AL Shaqab x Magna Prelude by Magnum Psyche to Bey Shah to *Bask to Abu Farwa) Bay Stallion – Born in 2007

Bred by Orrion Farms – Owned by Haras Sahara

Perfectly presented by Michael Byatt

2015 United States National Champion Stallion

Also the sire of a 2015 US National Champion son and daughter – posts to follow.

Once again, the tapestry woven unveils great people and great horses. The Mighty Marwan and The Mighty Magnum to the Boldness of Bey Shah and grandsire *Bask – while coupled with the efforts of Tara Boresek, Fernando and Joaquin De Santibañes, Jerry Meade and Mrs Dolly Orr of OFW fame. All very deserved nods.

Now enter “Team Salim” – A “Mighty Machine” and of course Mario Zerlotti of Zerlotti Genetics and the winning picture is complete. Just look at it captured here so perfectly by Mike Hartman – we thank him.

Jeff Wallace for AHT