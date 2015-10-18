Arabian Horse Times

The Gallant Gallardo – October 18th, 2014

Gallardo J
(Emerald J by QR Marc and from Emandoria by Gazal Al Shaqab to Eskapada by *Naborr x Gomera J by Ekstern to *Bask on to *Eukaliptus to *Probat to Gwarny by Amurath Sahib)
Bay stallion – Born in 2013
Bred by Christine – Owned by Ammar
Jadem Arabians to Ajman Horses
Perfectly presented by Frank Spoenle

Quintessential Arabian Breed Type – Hence All the Gold – With More to Follow – While Representing A Classic Yet Modernized Polish Pedigree

Thank you Elisa Grassi

Jeff Wallace for AHT Abroad

