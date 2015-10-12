The Dynamo of Deauville – October 12th, 2015

WH Justice

Magnum Psyche / *Padron / *El Shaklan / *Morafic / Mohssen / *Ansata Ibn Halima

Owned by Thierry Kerjean and Family

On lease to Aljassimya Farmfb recently – While standing at Om El Arab International

After spending four months in Europe this Summer, the influence of this now legendary sire is staggering – both the show rings and the breeding sheds. His mark will be felt forever.

If you question this, just look at the show results from this last weekends show in Deauvile France. Simply Astounding and Justifiably Justice.

Jeff Wallace for AHT Abroad — The Influence of WH Justice