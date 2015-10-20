The Complete and Perfect Picture – October 20th, 2015

Jouriath Aljassimya

(WH Justice to *El Shaklan and Om El Soraya by Om El Bellissimo to *El Shaklan)

Bred and Owned by Aljassimya Farmfb

Grey filly – Born in 2015

A stunning, yet delicate, homebred filly at Aljassimya Farm in Santa Ynez California.

Jouriath is pictured with the also stunning Ashlee Alfreds during a presentation yesterday of several of Sheikh Jassim’s unique and beautiful bloodstock.

Once again, we thank my phone camera. These two beauties can handle it – trust me.

Jeff Wallace for AHT