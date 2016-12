Arabian Horse Times and Jeff Wallace World Travels of 2015

Aria Impresario and David Boggs

Bred by Gerald Canda – Owned by The Sloan Family

Bay Stallion – Son of Marwan and of GC Echlectica to RDM Moon Gypsy by El Hilal

An early Maker of Marwan as a sire and a top halter stallion himself for quite some time now. Stunning outline and Congratulations to all.

Thank you Javan Schaller

Jeff Wallace for AHT