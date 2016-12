Arabian Horse Times and Jeff Wallace World Travels of 2015

Al Ayal AA

(Al Ayad and The Vision HG by Thee Desperado)

Bred and Owned by Ariela Arabians

On lease to Aljassimya Farmfb

Standing at Gallun Farms in Santa Ynez

Al Ayal AA is surrounded by quality from Ariela – Gallun and of course Aljassimya – Just look at him – Why would he not be.

Thank you to my phone camera for this stunning photograph.

Jeff Wallace for AHT