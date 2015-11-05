“Protect Varian Arabians Ranch” Campaign by the California Rangeland Trust

Varian Arabians Facts

Regarded as one of the most influential Arabian horse breeders of all time.

The blood of Varian Arabian horses can be found in over 80% of all current

registered purebred Arabians.

Bay El Bey++, the first homebred stallion of Varian Arabians, was referred to as

“The Kingmaker” for his tremendous contribution to the Arabian horse breed. It is

estimated that his 8th generation grand-get totals approximately 189,000 horses.

Varian Arabians is now six generations of stallions and nine generations of

mares in their breeding program, which celebrated its Diamond Anniversary (60

years) in 2014.

Sheila Varian Facts

Born and raised in Halcyon, CA just outside Arroyo Grande.

Got her first horse at 8 years old, sparking an immediate interest in training

horses with the support of her parents Eric and Wenonah Varian.

Attended one year at Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. Graduated from

Cal-Poly San Luis Obispo with a degree in teaching. Taught three years at

Arroyo Grande High School.

Established Varian Arabians in 1954.

Moved just five miles east of Halcyon to Arroyo Grande in the late 1950’s, where

Varian Arabians has resided ever since.

In 1961, Sheila was the first woman and first amateur to win the Open Reined

Cow Horse Championship at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, and she did this

while she was a Physical Education high school teacher in Arroyo Grande, CA.

She won on an Arabian mare named Ronteza, who was the first Arabian to ever

win the coveted title.

Though her breeding program was considered unconventional and even

somewhat unpopular in its early days, the results were epic, and its horses

changed the face of the Arabian breed around the world. She is heralded as a

leader, visionary, and ambassador of the Arabian horse.

Though a breeder of halter and performance show horses, she is also a cowgirl,

particularly of the traditional California Vaquero methods, which, according to

Sheila is “like a beautiful song of total harmony and togetherness between horse

and rider.”

A very good friend of legendary horseman Tom Dorrance, she followed his

“harmony with horses” approach to horse training.

In 2003, Sheila was inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame.

Sheila has bred more than 1,000 horses since she started breeding in 1952.

Sheila Varian Awards

– Arabian Horse Trust Breeder of the Year in 1991, 1992, 1994 and 1998

– Monty Roberts Equitarian Award in 1999

– USA Equestrian Ellen Scripps Davis Memorial Breeder Award in 2001

– National Cowgirl Hall of Fame Inductee in 2003

– Arabian Breeders Association Lifetime Award in 2005

– United States Equestrian Federation Leading Breeder Award in 2008

– Arabian Horse Times Readers’ Choice Breeder of the Year 2010

– Arabian Professional & Amateur Horseman’s Association Breeder of the Year in 2010

– World Arabian Horse Organization Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014

– Arabian Breeders World Cup Ambassador Award in 2015

Sheila Varian Quotes

“I could not bear the thought of this ranch being broken up if I died or were not

capable of managing it. There would be houses all over it, and the animals would

have no place to go.”

“Now, everything on this ranch will be safe. My farm manager, Angela Alvarez,

would be safe. The people working here would be safe. And those who wanted to

visit could still come. Now, I am comfortable and can rest easy knowing that this

place will be taken care of. “

Varian Arabians Ranch Fundraising Campaign

The campaign goal for the Varian Arabians Ranch Project is to raise $2.5 million

through private contributions made by project supporters’ tax-deductible

restricted gifts to fund the conservation easement.

The campaign slogan is “Protect Varian Arabians Ranch”

The total ranch is approximately 190 acres. The conservation easement will be

on the entire 190 acres.

The preliminary value for the conservation easement ranges from $2.0 – $2.3

million based upon an initial property assessment.

Fundraising will utilize several approaches to build awareness to raise the

campaign goal such as a public awareness social media campaign, major

donors’ gifts, special events and direct mail campaigns to solicit smaller

contributions.

Financial support will be solicited from the international Arabian horse

community, local Central Coast community leadership, environmentally minded

individuals who value preserving the open space within California and supporters

who have come to know and love Sheila Varian and admire her renowned

reputation as an horse trainer, breeder and rancher.

The campaign will focus upon Sheila Varian’s iconic status as a celebrated world

class horse breeder within the Arabian horse industry; her significant contribution

and commitment to Western lifestyle values and traditions; and, as a long-time

local rancher committed to preserving the integrity of her land to protect the

wildlife and the ranch’s open space.

The fundraising campaign will be managed by the California Rangeland Trust, a

non- profit public benefit 501(c)(3) organization, and all gifts raised to fund the

sale of the conservation easement will be given to Sheila Varian to be

established as a trust to continue her ranching legacy and eventually protect her

land upon her death through the conservation easement.

Upon Sheila’s passing, Ranch Manager and dear friend, Angela Alvarez, will then

be entrusted with the responsibility to continue operation of the ranch and the

Varian Arabians bloodlines and take title to the horses and ranch equipment.

Angela will receive 44 acres of the ranch to be included in the conservation

easement. When Angela ceases to act in this capacity, the ranch will be donated

to the California Rangeland Trust as an irrevocable planned gift.• The proceeds

from the sale of the conservation easement will be used to fund the horse

operation upon Sheila’s death and while operated by Angela. The Trustee’s of

Sheila’s estate will have the duty to manage the trusts’ assets including the funds

raised to purchase the conservation easement during the time Angela is manager

of Varian Arabians Ranch. Once the Arabian horse business ends, the remaining

cash will be transferred to California Rangeland Trust along with the property.

If all funds are raised to pay for the easement at the appraised value, any

additional funds raised will be used to reimburse the transaction costs including a

stewardship endowment and easement defense contribution, which is part of the

project budget.

To insure the full intended value of Sheila Varian’s planned gift, the property

including the conservation easement will be marketed and sold to a conservation

buyer. The California Rangeland Trust will make every good faith effort to secure

a buyer willing to carry on the horse breeding business, but a sale to a

conservation buyer not in the horse business is permitted.

As it is not in The California Rangeland Trust’s governance to own ranch property

outright, the Rangeland Trust will work with a partner land trust (unidentified at

this time) to temporarily hold the easement until such time as Varian Arabians

Ranch is sold.

The campaign’s mission is to insure Sheila Varian’s legacy is preserved and

Varian Arabians Ranch will never be developed. The long range mission through

the eventual sale of the property is to raise additional capital to fund conservation

easement ranch projects throughout California and that Sheila’s legacy will

continue to make a significant contribution to our state’s Western heritage.

For more information, contact Nita Vail, Executive Director of the California

Rangeland Trust at NVail@rangelandtrust.org or (916) 444-2096. Or visit

www.RangelandTrust.org.