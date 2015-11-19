Arabian Horse Times

P Stands For Platinum and For Pinga – November 19th, 2015

Arabian Horse Times and Jeff Wallace World Travels of 2015

Pinga
(Gazal Al Shaqab x Pilar by Fawor and Pipi by Banat and Pilarka to root mare Piewica)
Bay mare – Born in 2004
Bred and Owned by Janow Podlaski Stud
Being presented by Glenn Schoukens this year for Al Jawza Stud – In the past by Dr Jan Trela, Greg Gallun and of course Pawel.

Pinga is a mare that is only tough to write about because it sounds like you are exaggerating. However, the truth is she is everything a mare can be. Her overall structure, regal attitude, breed type and carriage are sheer perfection. Not to mention that her Bay daughter Piniata by Eden C was the Best in Show winner this year at the Polish Nationals. Wow!

But this year P stands for Pinga, Platinum and of course Paris! See you there.

Thank you Stuart Vesty – yet again.

Jeff Wallace for AHT Abroad

