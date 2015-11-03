Ownership Stability and Legendary Status – November 1st, 2015

What do *Ansata Ibn Halima and the Arabian Horse Times have in common?

*Ansata Ibn Halima and AHT represent two breed legends whose stability was and is derived from having only two owners during their lifetimes.

Don and Judi Forbis provided the perfect platform for the immortal *Ibn Halima, just as Lara Ames and her passionate and devoted family are doing with the Arabian Horse Times magazine. The unique approach from the Ames Family is of course their desire for the entire breed to win not just themselves – a very rare and true quality.

It is our desire, at The Times, that both halter and performance horses all over the world have a monthly platform to shine. Please continue to join us in our Global celebration of our beloved breed.

Thank you Jerry Sparagowski, for not only this historic photograph, but the stability you represent as well.

Jeff Wallace for The Gifts of Stability