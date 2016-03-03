My Two Cents On The Arabian Industry

by Kari Hester

October, 2014

Everyone I see/hear talking about the Arabian industry right now is touching on small parts of a BIG problem. I’ve heard: it’s because breeders aren’t good at breeding anymore … it’s because enough people don’t go to convention … it’s because amateurs can’t afford to show anymore … it’s because other people don’t understand what we do and why we do it … it’s because of the shoeing … it’s because of the grease on our horses’ faces … it’s because of this or because of that.

There was an article published in Forbes Magazine on August 4, 2013 called, The 4 Most Effective Ways Leaders Solve Problems. It says, “Problems keep mounting so fast that we find ourselves taking short-cuts to temporarily alleviate the tension points, so we can move onto the next problem. In the process, we fail to solve the core of each problem we are dealt; thus we continuously get caught in the trap of a never-ending cycle that makes it difficult to find any real resolutions. Sound familiar? Problem solving is the essence of what leaders exist to do. As leaders, the goal is to minimize the occurrence of problems, which means we must be courageous enough to tackle them head-on before circumstances force our hand. We must be resilient in our quest to create and sustain momentum for the organization and people we serve. But reality finds us dealing with people that complicate matters with their corporate politicking, self-promotion, power-plays, ploys, and envy.”

As Karl Popper, one of the most influential 20th century philosophers of science once eloquently stated, “All of life is problem solving.” I’ve often contended that the best leaders are the best problem solvers. They have the patience to step back and see the problem at-hand through broadened observation; circular vision. They see around, beneath and beyond the problem itself. They see well-beyond the obvious. The most effective leaders approach problems through a lens of opportunity.

When we pick apart our industry, we are NOT seeing with a broadened observation, and we are definitely not seeing through a lens of opportunity. Are the best years of the Arabian horse behind us? Maybe. Does it mean that our industry is just going to fizzle out? It will if we all just sit back and complain.

Everyone has heard the talk about the United States economy. It’s a Catch 22 situation. The news tells us it’s bad, so rather than every American doing his/her part to give it a boost, what do we do? Do we try to only buy American-made goods? Do we try to go ahead and get that new car? Do we actually make an attempt not to panic into selling off all of our stock? Maybe some people try to help. Maybe some actually do. But from where I’m standing, most of us become even more entitled, more miserly, greedier, and more selfish than we were … and then what happens? Crash.

Guess what? The Arabian horse industry works the exact same way. And if we don’t have enough intelligent, passionate, willing people to run this breed we claim to love, well, we’ll remain in a downward spiral.

When Tyler and I first opened Irvine Training, the only Arabians in our barn were the ones that belonged to us personally. We took any breed of horse (and still do) that people will give us to train. We have never and will never, look at a potential client and say, “Oh, well … sorry. We only do Arabians.” And you know what’s really funny? Over 50% of the people who come with another breed of horse end up buying an Arabian from us! And it is because we believe in the breed we love. We use them for our lesson horses, we use them for our advertisements, we use them for our shows, and then the most natural thing in the world happens. People fall in love with them. They realize that all of their stereotypes were wrong. That all of their preconceived notions were incorrect. And then they buy their first Arab. This has happened within our barn many, many times in the last four-and-a-half years.

Don’t get me wrong: there have been some rough patches. So, rather than complaining about the industry, we did exactly what we did before: we brought people to the industry. For example, we ran a Groupon® for riding lessons. Now, here’s the thing: I didn’t just call up Groupon® and let them tell me what to do. I did research. That’s part of being a successful business owner. I talked to my friends that had kids the ages of those we were trying to bring in. I asked what would make them buy a Groupon® for horseback riding lessons, and how much they would spend. After I felt I had a good grasp on what I was trying to do (because that is the only way you can even hope for success), I called. The representative I talked to said they had never had a local horse farm sell more than 25 Groupons® for riding lessons, but the funny part was that she actually said that like selling 25 was a great number. I had much higher hopes than that. I knew that out of every 10 customers, only one would stick around after their Groupon® was done. I also knew that offering a Groupon® for one lesson wasn’t going to do the job. So, I offered two different options: A three-lesson package at 53% off of our regular price, or a five-lesson package at 65% off. Guess how many we sold?

One hundred seventy-five.

We made over $7,500 in two months without having to spend one dime. I have had several other lesson program owners tell me they’ve tried to do this without success. Every time, I found that they were either charging too much or offering one lesson. You don’t make a lasting impression off of one lesson. Now, is giving lessons to a lot of kids (and the occasional adult) who have never been on a horse the most exciting thing a horse trainer gets to do? Nope. Can it be frustrating and feel like a big waste of time? Yep.

Here’s the best part:

Of those 175 people who participated, around 120 actually showed up. About 65 of those stayed for at least a year. And 50% of that stayed for two. And how many own Arabians now? Over 10. Without spending any money, we brought more than 10 new Knoxville-area Arabian horse owners into our industry and barn.

When you start a training barn at a fairly young age the way Tyler did, you’re unknown, and you stay unknown for a long time. And if you’re going to stay in business, you’d better be pretty inventive when it comes to finding clients, horses, and money. We didn’t have the option to “steal/find” clients. We didn’t have any way of proving that we were better than anyone else. We didn’t have a fancy barn, and we couldn’t even afford an employee. We had to take anyone who would give us a chance, and trust that they would come to love the breed we’ve chosen as much as we do. That is the one ideal that has never steered us wrong. We have brought over 80 people into the Arabian horse breed in the last four-and-a-half years. 85% of the clients in our barn right now are new Arabian owners.

To keep the breed alive, we need to bring in new people, because new people = new money = new horses = new breeders = more training = more showing = more everything.

Can every problem we have be solved with new people? No, because the last thing we need is to bring in new people only to have them see us talking about how horrible things are. We still need rules. We still need policies. We still need educated convention delegates. We need community outreach. We need awesome people running AHA. We need volunteers. We need people to do every job there is. We need grass-roots efforts by experienced businesspeople. We need to think of the reasons why people show and give them more reasons. We need to think of the reasons why people buy horses, the reasons why people breed horses, the reasons why people send horses to training, etc.

You have to plan for success. No matter what you do, you have to think of everything that’s required to create success. If you want to plan an amazing dinner party, it’s not enough to say to yourself, “I need guests, invitations, and good food.” It is so much more than that, which is why some people become known for entertaining. You need more than just “guests,” you need smart guests, funny guests, serious guests, philosophical guests—and not an overabundance of one or the other. You need invitations that match your theme. You need great food; food that matches your theme and will be enjoyable enough so that even if the conversation is tiring, the amazing tastes will make up for it. You need servers with good timing, so that a fantastic debate or awesome joke isn’t ruined by soup being put down in front of everyone.

That is the difference between acceptable and amazing.

Horse shows are the same concept. You have to start with the people who can plan the event. Their responsibility lies in finding an excellent facility that isn’t too expensive but still provides what you need, designing a wonderful prize list, planning a great exhibitor area, and putting together a patron program people want to purchase. Then you need advertising and marketing specialists to get it out there and give people a reason to come. You need sales people to call training barns, breeders, and the folks in the Ammy Army to ask them to come. Give them incentive! The earlier you sign up, the cheaper it is, the better your stalls are, the cheaper the patron program becomes—not just a late-entry fee for us lazy people. And then you need the most important people: volunteers, the people in the background, the people no one notices; those are the people who really pull off great events. And if even one of your elements is missing, you are not planning for success. You are hoping you won’t fail.

We don’t have to solve all of the problems at once, and we don’t have to solve all of the problems before new ideas can be found and initiated. In fact, it might not hurt us to forget some of the problems, and just start thinking of great new ways of being who we are: Arabian horse lovers.

Start small, just like we did with our Groupon®. Make the first goal something doable, like starting a campaign to get more people involved in their local clubs. Ask the local clubs to have “Bring A Non-Arab Owner Day.” Ask local clubs to have a small event that encompasses the entire community, not just the club members. Ask the closest Arabian horse trainer to have an open house where he/she will answer questions and maybe give a few tips. Ask yourself how presidents are elected, how companies are built, how billionaires are made. Everything starts on a local level.

We all need to open our minds, tackle problems head-on, and get on with the business of driving growth and innovation. Close-minded people turn things around to make it more about themselves and less about what is required to convert a problem into a new opportunity. I see this happening more and more, and that is the concerning part of our industry, because if that doesn’t stop, nothing can be solved. Stop taking the time to say that the industry is falling apart unless you are going to offer a solution. And there are solutions. I’ve found them in my own little industry that is Irvine Training. And we’re trotting a little higher every year …

I want to conclude by saying that I am so sad about the Celebration. We love that show, and hope very much to see it come back better than ever. Bob, Kelly, and everyone else involved did exactly what so many of us said we wanted … to show in Freedom Hall again. I, for one, enjoyed every single second of it, and if there is anything I can do to help, my time and talents are free of charge!