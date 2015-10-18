Arabian Horse Times

Subscribe Today!

By

In Aachen; She Asked For The Win! – October 14th, 2015

Arabian Horse Times and Jeff Wallace World Travels of 2015

12141595_10153651789504643_3183585558927964699_n

Piacolla
(Enzo to *Padron by Patron by Aswan by Nazeer to Bey Shah twice and to *Dar by Comet x Polonica by Ekstern to *Bask and Panika by *Eukaliptus to Plisa by *Probat)
Bay filly – Born in 2012
Bred by Michalow – Owned by Athbah
Beautifully presented by Tom Schoukens

In a Stuart Vesty photograph, Piacolla is shown here capturing the crowd during the 2014 Pride of Poland Sale where she was sold to Ward Bemongrepresenting the Athbah Stud.

In Aachen, just last month, Piacolla in the hands of Tom Schoukens, was in gorgeous condition and on Championship Sunday, at All Nations Cup and in deep competition, elevated herself to the top by saying, “Look at me, today the Gold is mine”. I love seeing a show horse look great and show great. Years ago at the Saddlebred World Championships it was Sultan’s Starina that also had a great day and in Paris, also years ago, so did the glorious and gorgeous Tiffaha – always fun to witness those performances and moments.

Jeff Wallace for AHT Abroad

logo-footer Arabian Horse Times is the industry leading monthly publication dedicated to the Arabian horse and its enthusiasts. ... Read More

Arabian Horse Times
Phone: 1-800-ahtimes
1-800-248-4637
952-492-3213


Subscription Department
Phone:1-855-240-4637
social_01 social_02 social_03