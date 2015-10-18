In Aachen; She Asked For The Win! – October 14th, 2015

Arabian Horse Times and Jeff Wallace World Travels of 2015

Piacolla

(Enzo to *Padron by Patron by Aswan by Nazeer to Bey Shah twice and to *Dar by Comet x Polonica by Ekstern to *Bask and Panika by *Eukaliptus to Plisa by *Probat)

Bay filly – Born in 2012

Bred by Michalow – Owned by Athbah

Beautifully presented by Tom Schoukens

In a Stuart Vesty photograph, Piacolla is shown here capturing the crowd during the 2014 Pride of Poland Sale where she was sold to Ward Bemongrepresenting the Athbah Stud.

In Aachen, just last month, Piacolla in the hands of Tom Schoukens, was in gorgeous condition and on Championship Sunday, at All Nations Cup and in deep competition, elevated herself to the top by saying, “Look at me, today the Gold is mine”. I love seeing a show horse look great and show great. Years ago at the Saddlebred World Championships it was Sultan’s Starina that also had a great day and in Paris, also years ago, so did the glorious and gorgeous Tiffaha – always fun to witness those performances and moments.

Jeff Wallace for AHT Abroad