Exhibitor And Judges School: Learning To See What The Judges See

by Catherine Cole Ferandelli



January, 2015

Should you be a competitor, an aspiring AHA judge, steward, or simply a lover of the beautiful Arabian horse, you have a unique educational opportunity to learn and further appreciate the beauty and function of the Arabian and Half-Arabian horse.

Each year in early December, the Arabian Horse Association’s Education/Evaluation Commission (EEC) and Judges and Stewards Commissioner spend over a week at a Scottsdale hotel volunteering their time toward the dedication of moving the Arabian breed forward toward a yet more positive future. Their goal in this quest is teaching and raising awareness of the rules and regulations in judging our competitions. Their stay includes teaching existing judges, qualifying new judges and providing the opportunity for all AHA members to learn how Arabian horses are viewed and evaluated by today’s most respected judges…

…this is the AHA Exhibitors and Judges School.

The school’s agenda over three full days, includes: an overview of judging and scoring over a dozen disciplines, Arabian horse conformation, judges organizational skills, and hands-on live judging at a ‘real’ horse show. Woven through the entire schedule is the opportunity to network with top AHA judges, engage in their learned enthusiasm and meet new Arabian horse friends. Folks who attend the school come from all over the country (and Canada, too). These are long, and yet fun days, as the passion of the EEC members is uplifting and infectious; and the food is quite good, too.

According to the USEF Rulebook, “Good judging depends on a correct observance of the fine points and the selection of best horses for the purpose described by the conditions of the class. A judge serves three interests: his own conscience, exhibitors and spectators. He should make it clear that the best horses win.” Thanks to the EEC we have within our AHA community a dedicated group of professionals who work tirelessly within these goals. And every year we have the opportunity to learn how these goals apply to the judging of the Arabian horse.

Bill Melendez, longtime AHA judge, is the current Chairman of the EEC. The EEC is comprised of nine members, each of whom teaches a different discipline based on their expertise. All are elected by the AHA board, all assume three-year terms and have a three-time consecutive term limit; all of which is voluntary. These nine EEC members easily have combined judging experience of over a dozen decades. Bill and the other committee members are responsible for creating an interesting and informative agenda for the school program. Presenting and teaching the judging criteria of more than a dozen disciplines and establishing judging priorities all within a very tight schedule is a daunting and challenging task. Still, one comes away from the school with the realization that judging Arabian horses does have very specific guidelines. Without getting into great detail, an attendee quickly grasps:

Judges have a huge responsibility on their shoulders to make positive decisions which result in long reaching effects.

Judging horses is a subjective discipline within a framework of specific criteria within a particular discipline.

Integrity is the primary attribute of a qualified Arabian horse judge.

Horses must be judged based on what one sees in a specific class on a specific day.

The EEC welcomes, seeks and recognizes the need for more qualified judges and stewards.

The constant work toward uniform judging and raising awareness of those specific guidelines is a top priority.

The obvious enjoyment of the EEC instructors when seeing school attendees grasp and embrace the framework of rules, not only generally, but within each discipline.

Judges work hard to seek a good judging outcome.

Judges clearly love what they do and love sharing that passion.

Judging horses from the middle of the show pen is hugely challenging!

The third and final day of the school is spent judging live horses at the Scottsdale Desert Classic (formerly the Saguaro Classic) horse show. Having spent the previous two days with classroom teachings, videos, and constructive interaction, attendees branch off into small groups with two EEC instructors. First the individuals in each group judge purebred and Half-Arabians within the In-Hand Breeding class guidelines. At the end of each horse presentation, the group shares their scores and discusses hows’ and whys of their scoring decisions. One truly gains an appreciation for the score cards and the teachings of their importance in furthering the quality of the Arabian horse breed.

Next, each group judges several performance classes and share those results. Attendees quickly realize the huge difference in viewing horses from the middle of the show pen compared to the sidelines! Horses and riders are moving around you faster than you ever thought possible from the stands. Multi-tasking the fair judging of all exhibitors within the discipline criteria further cements the respect you’ve gained during class for judging our horses.

According to an old Chinese proverb, “Learning without thinking is labor lost; thinking without learning is dangerous.”

The dedicated professionals who make up the EEC clearly embrace this proverb. In doing so, they have created a great opportunity for all of us to learn what makes up the judging of the Arabian horse.

The Exhibitors and Judges School takes place annually in early December. AHA members are welcome to attend. Sign up early via the arabianhorses.org website as space is limited and fills up fast!