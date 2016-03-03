Don’t Horse Around With Unlawful Employment

by Judith Bevis Langevin, Zelle Hofmann Voelbel & Mason LLP

March, 2015

My day job is employment lawyer, but whenever I can, I escape to the small boarding facility I own with my sons. Spending time at my barn and helping to run the operation has given me the opportunity to observe the habits of other horse barn owners and operators of small agricultural facilities. For someone familiar with labor and employment laws, it’s scary out there on the farm. When I read the help wanted ads on horse industry list serves and web sites, or check out the bulletin boards at feed stores, or talk to stable and farm owners, I realize that unlawful employment practices are common, and that compliance with labor and employment laws does not seem to be a big concern.

Agricultural workers, including workers at horse facilities, are treated differently than non-agricultural workers under the laws of most states, but the differences are actually very limited. The different laws that do exist may lead employers to believe that they are completely exempt from “regular” employment laws. It’s also possible that employers assume enforcement authorities will not be interested in a small farm or barn owner with only a few employees. Whatever the reason for their inattention to the law, these employers are putting themselves at risk and, in some cases, mistreating their workers.

Here are some of the mistakes I’ve seen employers in the horse industry make.

Failure To Verify Authorization To Work In The United States

Some barn owners and other agricultural employers are unaware of their obligation to verify that every person they hire is authorized to work in this country. Others know of the obligation but choose to ignore it, perhaps assuming that their practices will not be noticed unless workers complain.

By hiring undocumented workers or failing to follow verification documentation requirements, employers put themselves at risk. All employers, large and small, agricultural or not, are required to verify the identity of each new hire through the use of approved identification. The identification must be copied and recorded on a federal I-9 form and kept by the employer. Employers who don’t complete and keep I-9 forms for each employee are in violation of the law. They may face fines for each violation, and civil and criminal penalties (including jail time) for knowingly employing individuals not authorized to work in the United States.

Hiring “Independent Contractors”

It’s quite common to encounter farm and barn owners who call their workers independent contractors, but calling someone an independent contractor doesn’t make him or her one. Independent contractor status may seem like a better deal for the business because generally, independent contractors get paid without taxes being withheld, get no benefits, and can’t claim workers’ compensation or unemployment compensation. The business doesn’t have to pay FICA or make other contributions as it would with an employee. The problem is that whether or not a worker is an independent contractor or an employee is a complex legal determination. Government agencies like the Internal Revenue Service, federal or state departments of labor, and anti-discrimination agencies will ignore a worker’s title and look at the following factors:

Control. Who controls how the worker’s job gets done? The more that the barn or farm owner controls the manner, means, and timing of the work, the more likely it is that the worker is an employee.

Equipment. Does the worker use the farm’s or barn’s equipment to do the work, or his or her own equipment? If the worker uses the farm’s equipment, it’s more likely that the worker is an employee.

Exclusivity. Does the worker work for other entities, or just for one? Is the worker allowed to work for others? A worker who only works for one business is more likely to be an employee.

Method of compensation. How is the worker paid? By the task or job, or by the hour, day, week or month? Workers paid by the task or job are more likely to be independent contractors, especially if they submit invoices for their work.

Classification of similarly situated workers. If a farm has more than one worker doing the same tasks, the workers should all share the same job status—they are either all independent contractors or all employees.

Whether or not a worker is an independent contractor or an employee matters to multiple state and federal authorities, including taxing authorities and those who oversee workers’ compensation and unemployment insurance. Treating a worker as an independent contractor when he or she should be treated as an employee can result in significant legal liability, including fines, penalties, and back taxes.

Violation Of Anti-discrimination Laws

Under the law of many states, every employer who hires one or more employees (except when hiring a family member) must comply with laws prohibiting discrimination. Federal anti-discrimination laws cover employers with more than 15 employees. Small agricultural employers are not exempt from the laws that prohibit discrimination in hiring based on gender, race, national origin, disability, age, religion, and other protected class status. What kinds of discrimination are prohibited vary somewhat from state to state. What’s important to understand is that there is nothing about agricultural work that changes an employer’s obligation to maintain a hiring system and workplace free of discrimination. It’s also important to remember that an individual business owner may, in certain cases, be held personally liable for discriminatory hiring or employment practices.

Using “Working Students”

Particularly in the horse world, it is common practice for riding students to work in exchange for lessons or a chance to ride an instructor’s horses. The work includes all sorts of labor around the barn, as well as exercising and grooming horses. Such an arrangement may be fine with the student and the instructor, but it may run afoul of the law. According to the United States Department of Labor, a working student will most often be considered an employee, which means that hours, wages, and working conditions must comply with employment laws.

Employers can lawfully offer discounts to employees who use the employer’s services, but cannot exchange work for free services, particularly because tax withholdings cannot be deducted. The better practice is to pay those performing the work and charge them for discounted services such as lessons or access to a horse. Does this require more paperwork? Yes, but the additional paperwork could save the employer from a costly Department of Labor investigation or a lawsuit.

Paying Cash

Employers have to report wage payments to state and federal authorities. Unreported cash payments for labor are usually unlawful, and that goes for small agricultural employers and big corporate employers alike. Cash-strapped state governments are increasingly interested in tracking down cash-only employers and requiring them to pay back taxes, interest, and penalties on the amounts they should have reported as wage payments.

Wage And Hour Violations

Agricultural employers cannot ignore wage and hour laws without risking significant penalties, even if workers are willing to accept the wages and hours that a farm or barn owner is offering. Investigations by state and federal wage authorities can be initiated by the agencies themselves and do not require a complaint brought by an employee. This means that while an employee could be content with the pay he or she earns, that satisfaction may have no relevance to an investigation.

Wage and hour laws, including minimum wage laws and laws relating to overtime pay, apply to many agricultural employment situations. While agricultural employers enjoy some exemptions to wage and hour laws, including in states like Minnesota, Colorado, Kentucky, and California, these exemptions are often narrow and may not apply to every employee. Agricultural employers must consider the exemptions individually to determine if they apply. (For example, a barn’s bookkeeper is unlikely to engage in sufficient agricultural work for the agricultural exemption to apply. Therefore, any time the bookkeeper works over 40 hours per week, he or she must be paid overtime—usually one and one-half times the regular hourly rate). Keep in mind that overtime laws and exemptions vary from state to state and can be quite complex.

Workers’ Compensation And Unemployment Insurance Violations

I’m aware of too many barn or farm owners who seem to think that workers’ compensation insurance and unemployment insurance are optional. This may or may not be true. Some, but not all, family farms are exempt from the requirement to carry workers’ compensation and unemployment insurance, and the exemptions depend on complicated factors. In some states, horse breeding and training operations—even if they qualify as a “family farm”—are specifically not exempted from workers’ compensation insurance requirements. Agricultural operations that aren’t family farms sometimes don’t qualify for exemption at all. In short, the law in this area is complicated, and it’s a big mistake for an agricultural employer to assume that workers’ compensation or unemployment insurance isn’t needed.

Conclusion

Sometimes it takes a government wage and hour audit, an IRS inquiry, a workers’ compensation claim, or a discrimination charge to get an employer to pay attention to the law. That’s a costly and complicated way to learn what the law requires. Better to spend the time and money to bring your employment practices into compliance than to pay legal fees, penalties, or judgments resulting from violations. Here’s hoping that barn owners and farmers don’t have to find out about employment law the hard way!

Judith Bevis Langevin is a partner in Zelle Hofmann Voelbel & Mason’s Minneapolis office.