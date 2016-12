Arabian Horse Times and Jeff Wallace World Travels of 2015

Eks Alihandro

Marwan Al Shaqab – Padrons Psyche – Bey Shah+ – *Bask++ – Blommerod Tail Female

Bred by Willie Brown – Elkasun Arabians

Owned by Athbah Stud – Ward Bemong for HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Ahmad bin Abdulaziz

It is always Giacomo Capacci of Giacomo Capacci Arabians at the end of the lead

Let There Be Another Show-Ring Appearance Someday – Please

Jeff Wallace for AHT