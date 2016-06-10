Cover Story – Vol. 47, No. 1

Cover Story: The Striving Spirit That Is Holland Stevens

by CATHERINE COLE FERANDELLI

Someone once said, “Everyone wants to be successful until they see what it actually takes!” When it comes to the hard work, long hours, and an innate connection to her equine partners, youth rider Holland Stevens certainly lives, eats and breathes the tenacity and compassion needed to reach the pinnacle of achieving multiple Youth National championships in multiple disciplines.

Holland’s mother, Annette, reminisces, “Holland’s love for camaraderie, and dogged teamwork did not start out with horses. Her sister, Madison, loved horses from the beginning, but Holland’s early sport passion was soccer. Appreciating the mental and physical challenge, she loved soccer and she loved her dogs. Being ‘dragged’ to Madison’s horse shows was the beginning of Holland’s exposure to youth equine competition and at first she really didn’t appreciate it.” Annette continues, “However, as an animal lover and perhaps through osmosis, Holland began to realize and appreciate the love, bond, and inimitable partnership of riding and competing on Arabian horses. Holland’s love for her horses branched out and grew to include the friendships of her many fellow show competitors—friendships that have been a good part of shaping her life and identity.”

Holland concurs, “Yes, early on I loved playing on my soccer team. Hanging out at horses shows was definitely not my idea of a good time! But watching Madison with her horses, I realized there was a unique sort of teamwork—a deeply personal relationship. With that, I began to take riding lessons and made my debut as a walk/trot rider. When I showed and won at Scottsdale with GR Kaleidoscope, we completely clicked. That was the beginning of it all for me.”

This teamwork spirit has continued with multiple national titles in disciplines that include western pleasure, side saddle, English pleasure and more. Still, for Holland the rewards are equally in the work it takes to achieve the big prize. “It came to me this past summer at Youth Nationals in 2015,” shares Holland. “Reflecting, I realized how constant practice through good times and bad, had added up to the teamwork needed to create the great ride. Each one of the horses I’ve been privileged to show and team up with, have worked successfully, and for that I am hugely grateful.”

Trainer Jonathan Ramsay says of Holland, “She absolutely amazes me by stepping on a horse quickly, figuring out the horse and connecting with it. At the same time, Holland takes instruction, thinks about it and quickly nails it, while having a very relaxed nature when showing her horses.” Jonathan continues, “Not to say she isn’t competitive … she is hugely so! Still, her equine mounts sense her calm, yet determined nature. Holland realizes hers is a journey and, while quite serious, still makes it fun for herself and our barn. It’s a real pleasure to know Holland, both off and on a horse!”

Nearing the end of her high school years, Holland is focusing on English pleasure and equitation, showing in open and Arabian horse competitions. She continues with her teamwork philosophy by stating, “I’m riding five to six days a week, early before school, after, and on weekends. Trainer Dani Stock and my ‘longe pony’ Clyde, are one of the pieces of the saddle seat equitation portion of my equine competition milestones. So are the many trainers and individuals who have helped and added to my experience and journey. I’m so grateful to each and every one.”

What is Holland’s advice for the youth rider who is starting out? Holland is emphatic, “Keep going forward. Find a great trainer, no matter the distance, make social sacrifices, work hard early morning through late at night. Endure those bad rides and know the sacrifices will pay off. Still, keep a balance with friends, family and one-on-one time at your barn. It’s the journey that makes the prize all that more precious.”

Holland concludes with this, “Our horses give so much … often filling in and making up for one another’s weaknesses. They are always there for us during good times and bad. There’s no other partnership quite like it.”