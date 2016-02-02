Cover Story – Vol. 46, No. 9AA

Kahil Al Shaqab: The Third Dynasty

by JEFF WALLACE and THERESA CARDAMONE

There are few Arabian stallions who can be said to have “founded a dynasty” of their own. Fewer still are those who can take the already great legacy of their foundation and elevate it to new dynastic heights in the span of a single generation. World Champion Kahil Al Shaqab is among the rarest of the rare … a stallion that is creating a Third Dynasty, which is on a trajectory to equal those of his legendary forefathers.

Kahil’s dynasty builds on that of his grandsire, 2001 World Champion Stallion Gazal Al Shaqab (Anaza El Farid x Kajora, by Kaborr) the first in a now impressive list of world champions bred by Al Shaqab-Member of Qatar Foundation. Gazal’s influence as a sire stretches around the globe, creating the First Dynasty for Al Shaqab. Kahil Al Shaqab’s sire, Marwan Al Shaqab (Gazal Al Shaqab x Little Liza Fame, by Fame VF) was the 2001 World Champion Yearling Colt the same year that his own sire Gazal Al Shaqab won the stallion championship. The generations were already interweaving in a stunning tapestry of excellence.

Marwan Al Shaqab added the 2002 World Champion Junior Colt award to his record, then brought home his third world championship in 2008 when he was named World Champion Stallion. At the same show, Marwan gave notice that his own dynasty was now taking root, by earning the Leading Sire award for the second year in a row. Marwan continued that string of World Championship Leading Sire honors for an incredible eight straight years.

Kahil Al Shaqab (Marwan Al Shaqab x OFW Mishaahl, by Mishaah) exemplifies the finest qualities of the Al Shaqab Arabian. Foaled in 2008, the dynamic bay has it all … near-perfect phenotype and the ability to both reproduce and even out produce himself in creating an unprecedented Third Dynasty for Al Shaqab. Named World Gold Champion Junior Colt in Paris in 2011 and World Gold Champion Stallion in 2014, Kahil Al Shaqab has already achieved the remarkable feat of siring at least one world champion for each of the last three years, against the finest competitors on the planet. They include the 2015 World Gold Champion Junior Stallion Morion (x Mesalina, by Ekstern) bred by Michalów State Stud, Poland, and on lease to Al Thumama Stud. Morion was the clear winner in a very competitive field, splendidly shown by Tom Oben, with five of the eight international judges placing him as their top selection. Morion had served notice the previous year, when he shared the spotlight with his sire while winning the 2014 World Silver Champion Yearling Colt title in Paris. Morion was Polish National Champion Junior Colt earlier in the 2014 season.

Kahil Al Shaqab also shared the 2014 Parisian show ring spotlight with his breathtaking daughter Pustynia Kahila (x Pustynna Malwa, by Ekstern), bred and owned by Michalów State Stud, who was named World Gold Champion Yearling Filly. For Kahil, that triumph endorsed the earlier selection of his daughter Minwah (x LC Primavera, by Padrons Psyche),bred by Mohammed Al Sulaiti and owned by Aljassimya Stud, as 2013 World Gold Champion Yearling Filly.

With a powerful family dynasty reminiscent of those found at the State Stud Farms in Poland, the maternal side of Kahil Al Shaqab’s pedigree has the genetic power to balance the nearly overwhelming quality of the male line. Those Polish families, like this one, are built on the strength of the dam line and its ability to support the contributions of the sire. Kahil Al Shaqab’s full siblings, Wadee Al Shaqab and Sultanat Al Shaqab are further proof of the prepotency of their bloodlines. Sultanat Al Shaqab recently won the title of 2015 World Silver Champion Yearling Filly, after previously earning the gold championship for yearling fillies in Menton, where her exquisite half-sister D Shireen (x Magic Mon Amour, by Windsprees Mirage) bred and owned by Dubai Stud, was the Silver Champion Yearling Filly. Sultanat began the year by winning the Gold Champion Yearling Filly honors at the Qatar International show by unanimous decision of the judges. Kahil’s brother Wadee Al Shaqab has earned many honors, including 2012 World Gold Champion Colt, 2012 Menton Gold Champion Colt and 2014 Qatar International Gold Champion Stallion.

Kahil Al Shaqab spent the 2012 and 2013 breeding seasons on lease to Poland, breeding the finest mares of Janów Podlaski and Michalów. The Polish breeding programs rarely lease outside stallions. It is a testament to their confidence in Kahil Al Shaqab’s quality and ability as a sire that they bred so many of their finest mares to him. The foals that he sired in Poland will undoubtedly continue to add to the breeding program there for generations to come, planting the roots of Kahil Al Shaqab’s Third Dynasty firmly in Polish soil. The get of Kahil are often solid, dark bays with very little white, or silvery greys, who have the near prefect conformation and exuberant nature of their sire.

Kahil Al Shaqab has seven crosses to *Bask++, including the jet-black *Bask++ daughter Balaquina through her black daughter OFW Balarina on his maternal dam line. He has crossed exceptionally well with mares descended from Monogramm, another stallion selected by the Poles and used to great effect. In particular, the daughters of Ekstern (Monogramm x Ernestyna, by *Piechur) have created a beautiful blend with Kahil, as proven by his World Champion offspring. Kahil has sired many other exceptional beauties such as 2015 European Gold Champion Yearling Filly Adelita (x Altamira, by Ekstern) bred and owned by Janów Podlaski.

Kahil has also produced excellent foals with daughters of Ganges (Monogramm x Goronna, by *Fanatyk). Among the finest is Janów Podlaski’s 2014 Polish National Champion Junior Filly Al Jazeera (x Alhasa, by Ganges), who entranced the judges and crowd alike with her grace and charm. Al Jazeera continued to add to her honors with the 2015 Bialka Spring Show Gold Champion Junior Mare title and the 2015 Al Khalediah European Horse Festival Gold Champion Junior Mare award. The Kahil Al Shaqab son Paris (x Palmeta, by Ecaho) bred and owned by Janów Podlaski, was the 2015 European Bronze Champion Colt after being named the Gold Champion Junior Colt at the Bialka Spring Show and the 2015 Polish National Junior Champion Stallion.

Such success as a sire is no accident. The team at Al Shaqab has spent the better part of two decades learning how to preserve the qualities that they prize in their horses. They have gotten to know the breeding philosophies of the most prominent stud farms in the world during extensive touring. Breeding and Show Manager Mohammed Al Sulaiti, Breeding Advisor/Straight Egyptian Specialist Abdullah Al Kuwari, Head of Business Operations Broderick Levens and the Al Shaqab team, hold a holistic view of the Arabian horse that tips the scale in their favor when compared to breeders worldwide. Not only are they concerned about the traits which can be visually measured against the breed standard, they are concerned with the intangible elements that separate world-class horses from the rest of the herd. The classic beauty that they possess is equally balanced with intelligence, kindness, trainability, and presence … that indefinable sense of self that cannot be trained into any horse. Kahil Al Shaqab breeds true to his heritage, which extends back through the studbooks of many nations including Brazil and the U.S., Egypt and Poland, Russia and England, all the way to the original desert horse first developed centuries ago by the Bedouins of Arabia and the Middle East.

Kahil Al Shaqab continues his legacy with David Boggs and Team Midwest at Midwest Training and Breeding Stations in Scottsdale, Ariz. Kahil’s incredible show record and his emergence as a significant sire of champions have stimulated tremendous interest in him from American breeders, as well as from entities existing all over the globe. Kahil’s popularity was fanned by his first major win in 2009 as the Austrian International Gold Champion Colt in Wels by unanimous vote while a yearling. He has garnered legions of fans along the way. The following year, Kahil was the 2010 Qatar International Gold Champion Colt, adding a Silver Champion Colt title at the 2010 All Nations Cup in Aachen. Kahil Al Shaqab’s rare ability to completely captivate an audience is due in large part to his spirited presence. When Kahil enters the ring, he demands the undivided attention of every onlooker. His classic silhouette and fiery nature are tempered by his abundant intelligence and joy of life. His energy infects every audience, who in turn support him with exuberant enthusiasm. In some ways, Kahil Al Shaqab is an ambassador for the Al Shaqab vision of the Arabian ideal.

As a three-year old, in 2011 Kahil was unstoppable as he began to grow into his full potential as a show horse. He was the Gold Champion Colt at the Al Khalediah International Arabian Horse Festival, the Qatar International Arabian Championships, and the Mediterranean & Arab Countries Championships in Menton, before his spectacular wins at the 2011 World Championships in Paris. Not only was Kahil Al Shaqab the World Gold Champion Junior Colt, he also won awards for Best Head and Highest Scoring Horse of the show. His 2014 World Gold Champion Stallion title rounded out Kahil’s international show record to date and elevated him into the very top percentage of the illustrious group who have achieved that honor.

At Midwest, David Boggs and his team are carefully preparing Kahil Al Shaqab for his American show ring debut. In February of 2016, Kahil will be presented at the 61st Scottsdale All Arabian Horse Show at the end of David’s lead. Over 2,400 horses gather there each winter to determine who will be victorious. But only one will emerge as the Scottsdale Senior Champion Stallion. With one of the longest and most significant histories of any Arabian horse show in the world, earning that title is a goal achieved only by the very best.

As Kahil Al Shaqab bounds out of the footsteps of his kingly ancestors and into the spotlights of Scottsdale, he will add another dimension of accomplishment to his blooming Third Dynasty not only for the benefit of Al Shaqab, but for the many Arabian breeders and enthusiasts all over the world who have enjoyed following him on his wild ride of success, just as they followed Marwan Al Shaqab and Gazal Al Shaqab before him. The torch has been passed, but the ride is far from over. With Kahil Al Shaqab, David Boggs and Scottsdale on the horizon, the fun has just begun.