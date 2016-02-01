Cover Story – Vol. 46, No. 9A

Cover Story: OFW Magic Wan

by ANNE STRATTON

The facts are there in black and white. Or perhaps more appropriately, in the brilliant blue, red and yellow signature of a national championship. On Saturday, October 31, 2015, OFW Magic Wan was named U.S. National Champion Senior Stallion—and amazingly, that was only one element in his story at Tulsa. That morning, his son Magic Mystery Z had earned the title of U.S. National Champion Yearling Colt by vote of all five judges, and just a day earlier, his daughter Makayah had been named U.S. National Champion Futurity Filly. For owners Salim and Rafaela Mattar, it was an interlude out of time and space.

It also was the confirmation of Salim Mattar’s judgment five years earlier when he had traveled from Brazil to the United States in search of an exceptional colt with sire potential (“to produce my dream,” he said at the time). With veterinarian Mario Zerlotti, he crisscrossed the country, looking at top candidates, but in the end, he found the one he wanted less than three hours away from Zerlotti’s operation in Texas: Magic Wan, then a 3-year-old at Michael Byatt Arabians. A few months later Mattar sent him out for a U.S. National Championship in Futurity Colts, and then simply gave him time to mature and explore his abilities as a sire.

This October, the world took another look. And everyone liked what they saw.

The Road To Stardom

OFW Magic Wan’s life has been a mix of nonstop action and quiet, steady growth, in the early days punctuated by euphoric highs and harrowing scares. By the time he was 3 years old, he had won a U.S. National Championship (Futurity Colts) and Reserve (Yearling Colts); a Scottsdale Championship (3-Year-Old Colts) and the Reserve Senior Stallion Championship; and two titles at the AHBA World Cup (3-Year-Old Colt Champion and Silver Champion Junior Colt).

He also had cheated death twice. The truth is, the story of this year’s reigning national champion stallion came within a hair’s breadth of not happening on two occasions.

Bred at Harold and Dolly Orr’s Orrion Farms in Ellensburg, Wash., Magic Wan came into the world satisfying high expectations. “His dam had a gorgeous head,” Dolly Orr says, explaining why she, her husband Harold, and their farm manager, Doug Leadley, chose Marwan Al Shaqab for their Magnum Psyche daughter, Magna Prelude. “We thought that Marwan would set her shoulder a little higher, and it worked.”

“You just knew he was special, right from the beginning,” nods Leadley, “and he knew he was special.”

So, in the fall of 2007, when a violent night storm turned their side of the Cascade Mountains into a wind tunnel, Dolly Orr’s first stop when it got light was the weanling pasture. From a distance, she could tell that the news was not good: its gate had been blown off its hinges, and only one bedraggled soul inhabited the big enclosure that was home to eight. “Please let it be Magic Wan,” she remembers praying. But it wasn’t. It would be nearly noon before they learned that their prize youngster and six of his friends were 17 miles away, deep in a national forest, huddling trembling and exhausted at the edge of 50-foot cliff.

Fortunately, a neighbor of the Orrs who knew they raised Arabians spotted the little band of foals while he was out deer hunting and took action. One youngster already had fallen over the drop (he landed in a tamarack tree, where he lodged until ranchers could haul him out with a sling made of saddle girths). By the time the weanlings arrived home, Magic Wan was so fatigued that he had to be helped from the trailer.

But like a cat with nine lives, he bounced back. Leadley, who taught him his basic lessons, found that the colt caught on quickly and retained what he learned. He would be a natural for the show ring, and Michael Byatt, invited to look at him, agreed. “He had a little bit of an edge and he definitely was extremely proud of himself,” Leadley remembers. “If you’ve ever seen Marwan in person, he commands your attention. Magic Wan has that same demeanor.”

Barely three months later, OFW Magic Wan accompanied Byatt into the ring at Scottsdale, his little plume tail flagged, and landed a reserve in his colt class. That was the beginning of a year that culminated at the U.S. Nationals, where in spite of a travel injury that put his show in question (he was on stall rest, only hand walking, until the last moment), he scored a reserve championship.

His next year was a tall order for a 2-year-old. Leased to Al Shaqab, Magic Wan flew 7,000 miles to Qatar. There he was named Champion Colt at the Emir’s Cup before returning home to prepare for Scottsdale.

In February, his march continued, as Magic Wan won the Scottsdale 3-Year-Old Colt Championship and came away with the title of Reserve Champion Senior Stallion.

And then, again, he escaped a close brush with catastrophe. Harold Orr had been ill for some time, and Dolly, realizing that he would not live much longer, determined to bring their favorite colt home for her husband to enjoy. No one, however, had planned on black ice; Magic Wan’s trailer hit a patch of it, skidded, and rolled. The rig was totaled and the horses in the trailer might have been lost, or at best badly injured. But once more, miraculously, the colt and his traveling companions stepped out shaken but unscathed, and he arrived home in time for a final reunion with Harold Orr.

Looking back, Dolly Orr reflects that perhaps Magic Wan’s mishaps, scary as they were, and his world travels contributed to the keep-calm-and-carry-on certainty that is so much a part of his personality. And that spring corroborated her theory: a month after the accident, OFW Magic Wan stepped into the ring in Las Vegas, won Junior Stallions and then was named AHBA World Cup Silver Champion Junior Stallion.

That summer, he met Salim Mattar.

Representing Haras Sahara

A self-made man with a heritage of entrepreneurship, Salim Mattar approached his Arabian horse operation at Haras Sahara with two goals. As a lifelong horse lover, he had become interested in Arabians when he was intrigued by a photograph of multi-U.S. National Champion Gai-Parada, so one constant is that he always has pursued the highest quality horses. He sought the best advice available and developed his own eye for an Arabian, purchasing his first mares more than 20 years ago. Since then, he has taken his time, redefining his program as his tastes matured and changed. Of equal importance was that he enjoyed both the horses and the people he met in the industry—his hospitality and genuine pleasure in his fellow breeders is well known. When he acquired OFW Magic Wan, he was exploring a carefully-curated variety of bloodlines at his stud in Belo Horizonte, and he allowed his new American stallion to remain with Mario Zerlotti at Zerlotti Genetics in Pleasanton, Texas, half an hour south of San Antonio.

Zerlotti had been aware of the stallion since his 2008 yearling show at Scottsdale, and an ardent fan since the day at Byatt’s that he and Mattar saw him stand up (“We went crazy about the horse,” he remembers with a smile). Handling him at home, he fell in love with Magic Wan. “I really love him, his personality, how he stands, his heart, his charisma, the huge eyes he passes on—everything,” Zerlotti says unabashedly. “It’s been almost six years now, and every day, we like him more and more.”

Magic Wan has not been bred heavily, but he has been bred intelligently, and over the years, breeders have responded with appreciation. “All his babies are ‘Magic Wan babies’ in the way they look, with the eye, the shoulder,” says Mario Zerlotti. “The nicest thing is that while the foals are pretty, if you wait, when they turn 3 and 4 years old, there is a big difference—he sires horses that can win as adults. His foals get better and better as they age.”

Michael Byatt, who showed both Magic Mystery Z and Makayah at the U.S. Nationals, agrees. “He breeds such well-made, solid horses, of great integrity. Like him, they have a real pop and a buzz about them. And they’re pretty.”

He sees the genesis of Magic Wan’s ability in the stallion’s pedigree (Marwan Al Shaqab x Magna Prelude, by Magnum Psyche). “The Magnum Psyche on the bottom side of the pedigree came through to where there is an absolute perfect blend of the elements of Marwan, with all that hook and bend and stretch (really, really good conformation), and the beautiful influence from Magnum. That’s what Magic Wan sires.”

And there is more in the family tree. In addition to Marwan Al Shaqab and Magnum Psyche, there is an infusion of Bey Shah, one of the 20th century’s leading sources of beauty, and the rock-solid conformation and athleticism of the *Bask son, Port Bask. Magna Prelude herself was a U.S. National Top Ten Junior Mare, and in her tail female line is Ga’Zi, who once sired the Canadian National Champion and Reserve Stallion and Champion and Reserve Mare in the same year.

By 2013, as Magic Wan’s breeding career was escalating, he returned to the ring. At Scottsdale, he won the title in 6-and 7-Year-Old Stallions, and then nailed reserve in the Scottsdale Senior Stallion Championship. Two years later, he was off to Tulsa, where he added the U.S. National Championship in Senior Stallions, one of the most prestigious titles in the world.

Salim Mattar could not have been more pleased. “Twenty-fifteen was definitely Magic Wan’s year!” he smiles. “And there are many more to come.”

“Salim Mattar has been one of my closest friends for many years. A successful and admired businessman and a dedicated family man, Salim has a passion for his horses and his Haras Sahara. This passion has led him to the desire of having a world class breeding program. Over the last few years, dozens of horses have gone to new pastures. Only the very best remained. To keep them company, some absolutely fantastic mares were acquired. Haras Sahara is now home to a fabulous group of mares, with fillies of the same class waiting for their turn.

“The evidence of Haras Sahara’s success is the victory of its homebred foals two years in a row at the coveted Breeders Cup. And the evolution does not stop. This season the farm will have the first foals out of world famous mares like Marcaaysa FA and WW Indih, and of its homebred stars like Sahara Daghirah and Sahara Adeeba.”—Murilo Kammer

A Promising Career As A Sire

OFW Magic Wan’s breeding potential was apparent from his first foal crop, which arrived at Orrion Farms in 2011 and yielded national titlists, but it was quickly confirmed as he went forward at Zerlotti Genetics. Some of the breeders who patronized him in his first seasons there were longtime Zerlotti clients who realized the opportunity he presented.

Stephanie and Roger McMahon were early successful breeders to Marwan Al Shaqab (in one of the most stellar matches in the industry, their mare Amety B produced Goddess Of Marwan, Princess Of Marwan and Beauty Of Marwan), and they also were among the first to sign on for OFW Magic Wan. Right out of the gate, their mare Nostalggia produced RHR Cashmere, who scored as Supreme Bronze Champion Filly at the AHBA World Cup Show, and recently, their RHR Bellacontessa, sold to Dalia Arabians in Mallorca, was named National Champion Filly of Spain.

“When you went in Bellacontessa’s stall, she would come right up to you,” recalls Stephanie McMahon. “She just wanted to be loved and hugged. But all you had to do was shake a little something at her and she went to instant ‘blow smoke.’ It didn’t take much. I believe that’s a trait; we’ve seen it time and time again with our Magic Wan babies. It’s so easy for them.”

She reserves special commendation for the stallion. “As he’s gotten older, I just see more and more beauty in his maturity,” she says. “We feel like if we are going to find a second golden cross, he will be it.”

Gary Kehl purchased his first Magic Wan foal, the filly OFW Rihanna, when she was a yearling and watched her score a U.S. National Top Ten in Yearling Fillies two weeks later. Two years later, she would return to win the U.S. National Reserve Championship in 3-Year-Old Fillies. He’s bred to the stallion ever since, and has four foals coming in 2016. Two are from the dam of Magic Mystery Z, whom he purchased last spring on the strength of the already-evident quality he saw in the colt.

“Magic Wan gives not only beauty but a lot of neck,” Kehl says. “Not just a long neck, but one that comes out of the chest just right and has a natural curve to it. That’s what you get with him, along with a beautiful head and short, typy ears.”

And then there were the two standouts at U.S. Nationals, Makayah and Magic Mystery Z.

“Makayah is a beautiful horse all around,” observes Michael Byatt, who co-owns her with Psynergy Enterprise Developments. “She thinks beautifully, she loves herself, she’s a very enthusiastic horse, and she’s physically beautiful. Magic Wan produced a very Marwan-y look, as he often does: a beautiful, high-set-on, long, bendy neck, gorgeous throatlatch, and a refined, chiseled, bony face—a lot of stretch and bend and throatlatch—that in the filly are added to a double Jamaal pedigree.”

Those aren’t the only attributes. “She just got more exceptional as she got older,” he says. “One of my favorite things about her is that she is a ‘first step’ horse. The minute she takes her first step, she is very high headed, high tailed and energetic—a very positive thinking horse. She’s always been like that.”

Plans now call for Makayah, who is in foal (and was at the Nationals) to Kanz Albidayer for a April 2016 foal, to take at least a year off to be a broodmare.

Zerlotti Genetics’s Magic Mystery Z, who was bred by Luciano Cury, was, like his sire, outstanding from birth. His pedigree reflects an interesting departure from typical American breeding: his dam, Marys Diva, offers a near-complete array of outcross Brazilian blood, with the exception of the tail female, which reflects Ali Jamaal, Bey Shah, and a line of old Egyptian blood. The result has been a colt of startling beauty and type.

In February 2015, Magic Mystery ventured into the show ring at Scottsdale, finishing at the top of his class, and then went on to become the Gold Supreme Champion Yearling Colt at the AHBA World Cup in Las Vegas. At Nationals that fall, he sparkled in his championship. Mario Zerlotti sums up the colt’s quality when he speaks of his future. “Magic Wan is the king here,” he says. “When we saw Magic Mystery Z, I said, ‘I think we have the prince here now.’”

And then there were the 2015 international triumphs. At the Spanish Nationals, RHR Bellacontessa scored as Gold Champion Filly, and in Brazil, the National Champion Stallion was Wandan El Madan. An interesting twist in the Wandan story is that his owner, Haras El Madan, purchased him as an embryo from Salim Mattar—clearly banking on his future. The result was that they rocketed straight to a national championship.

“I first saw Magic Wan at Michael Byatt’s in 2010 when I visited with Salim Mattar. He struck me as a true representative of his sire, exhibiting the characteristics that made Marwan Al Shaqab a star of incomparable status in our breed. Additionally, Magic Wan has some great qualities of his own. A really short face with gorgeous eyes that he consistently passes to his offspring, a great character and the willingness to show, have made him one of the most remarkable show horses in these days.”—Murilo Kammer

“OFW Magic Wan, the U.S. National Champion Senior Stallion, was able to bring home his second U.S. National title this past year, and it was a big one! Along with winning his title as National Champion, he was also the sire of two incredible champions, his daughter Makayah and his amazing son Magic Mystery Z, which I had the pleasure and the honor of breeding. As a breeder of Arabian horses for more than 36 years, I have witnessed the importance and the certainty that OFW Magic Wan is bringing to the Arabian horse world, and I am confident that with his solid and consistent producing of offspring, he will leave a legacy in the history of the world of Arabian horses.”—Luciano Cury

“When we first saw RHR Bellacontessa at Greg Knowles’s, we could feel at first sight the potential she had. But as the little breeding program Dalia Arabians is, it was a big decision to purchase a young filly in the U.S. that we would have to import to Europe. We had to be sure! So we wanted to take some time and think conscientiously about it. During our trip in the U.S., we had the chance to visit Zerlotti Genetics in Texas, and we had the pleasure to see OFW Magic Wan there. He impressed us so much with his correctness, balance, charisma and beautiful eyes, that during our flight back to Scottsdale, we decided that RHR Bellacontessa had to be ours.”—Antonia Bautista, Dalia Arabians, Palma de Mallorca, Spain

“We think that it is easy to say that OFW Magic Wan is one of the most important sons of Marwan Al Shaqab. Thank you to Salim Mattar for the opportunity you gave us, which allowed us to breed our mare to produce Magic Mon Amour RB. We see in Mon Amour great qualities of Magic Wan. She is an extremely feminine filly, with a lot of charisma and beauty. Together with her father OFW Magic Wan and her aristocrat mother Sabah El Kair RB, we are assured of a promising future both in shows and in reproduction! We will debut her in the Brazilian show ring in the first half of 2016 with Dagmar Gordiano.”—Adriana and Alessandra Espindola B De Moura, Haras das Cascatas, Brazil

OFW Magic Wan—The Horse

OFW Magic Wan’s credentials, at this stage of the game, are clear. But who is the individual behind the titles and the accomplished sons and daughters?

“He’s a stallion—he knows he’s the boss in the barn,” smiles Mario Zerlotti. “But he’s very gentle; he’s not aggressive at all. He’s very macho and masculine, but he won’t attack you, bite or kick. He’s always ready to show. When we take him out of the stall, he’s always happy and carries himself well all the time.”

“He acts like an animal in charge,” nods Byatt, who had Magic Wan for much of his first three years, but now keeps him only for the two or three months prior to a show. “He is very forward. He’s very macho, very sure of himself; if he sees something intriguing, he’ll run to it rather than away from it. He’ll come to the front of the stall to see everything that is happening because he wants to be in the middle of things. He’s always been a very ‘on top of it’ kind of horse. He’s very enthusiastic. He just has a very effervescent attitude about everything.”

And he plays. Boy, does he play, Zerlotti reports, especially if you go in his stall. That has been his habit since his long-ago days in Washington, according to Doug Leadley. Play, Zerlotti says, means that Magic Wan likes to stick his tongue out for a human to grab. He’ll wait by his stall door to engage the attention of passersby for a game of tongue, and he can keep it up for as long as his (old or new) friend will stay with him.

But take him out to stand up, and he’s all business—at home or at a show. “The minute he walks in the arena, he’s just a step above,” says Gary Kehl. “He’s very sound and he just takes your breath away. When he stands up, the party’s over.”

It is easy to believe that OFW Magic Wan has it all. Perhaps the ultimate compliment came from legendary horse show judge Peter Cameron, now retired, who called Michael Byatt in January after seeing an advertising spread on the stallion.

“‘I wish I’d still been judging, to be able to judge a horse that looks like that,’” Byatt recalls Cameron saying. “‘Is he that good?’”

Byatt’s voice still resonates with appreciation when he tells the story; it was a solid gold endorsement from the most respected judge in the Arabian horse community. “I told Peter that I thought he would love everything about Magic Wan,” he says, “because he is beautiful, he’s well-made, he’s masculine and he’s a great thinker. Peter said he could tell all of those things by the picture, and he wanted me to know that Magic Wan stood out to him. He said, ‘I just love to look at that horse.’”

Salim and Rafaela Mattar know the feeling. “Watching a son and daughter of Magic Wan become national champions at the same show [he did] was beyond emotional,” says Mattar. “We couldn’t hold back the tears when we heard the announcement of Magic Mystery Z as unanimous National Champion Yearling Colt. It was like watching a grandchild succeed. It was one of the most special days in my life as an Arabian breeder.”

“OFW Magic Wan is proving that not only is he an extraordinary halter horse, but also, he is a sire of exceptionally high-quality offspring. He was at the top of my card in the Senior Stallion Championship that he won at the U.S. Nationals, as was his gorgeous son, Magic Mystery Z, who won the Yearling Colt Championship. His exquisite daughter, Makayah, was my highest scoring filly in the National Futurity Filly Championship, which she won. It was not until after the show that I was made aware that these two beauties are both sired by Magic Wan!

“Then, three weeks later, I judged a wonderful stallion at the Brazilian Nationals named Wandan El Madan. He was my choice for Gold Champion Senior Stallion, and so I was very happy when he won the title. Again, it was not until after the show that I learned that he, too, is sired by OFW Magic Wan. In retrospect, I can now see many similarities between father and son.

“And so, I am quite pleased that a horse I selected to win a very fine class of stallions at the U.S. Nationals is more than living up to his potential as a top breeding horse, as evidenced by these three outstanding individuals!” –Leslie Connor, International Horse Show Judge

Zerlotti Genetics, Home Of OFW Magic Wan

For more than a decade, the Arabian horse community has been aware of Zerlotti Genetics as a state-of-the-art equine reproduction facility. Located in Pleasanton, Texas, about 35 miles south of San Antonio, it has been best known for its cutting edge expertise in embryo transfer procedures, but in reality, its scope is far broader. Using the most advanced techniques available, it addresses all aspects of breeding—and just as importantly, also specializes in top quality stallion and mare management. Many clients, both domestic and international, elect to maintain their mares at the farm year-round.

Zerlotti Genetics was founded by Brazilian-born veterinarian Mario Zerlotti in 2003. At 1,000 acres, the farm is home to more than 500 horses, the majority of them donor and recipient mares, and their foals, in the embryo transfer program. The expansive acreage is by design: it allows the horses to enjoy turnout in a relaxed environment that supports a high quality of life and optimal reproduction.

Zerlotti Genetics also represents well-known sires and maintains a limited number at the facility as well, OFW Magic Wan the most famous. With the exception of the few months preceding a show effort, he is at the farm year-round. And he is a staff favorite.