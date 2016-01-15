Cover Story – Vol. 46, No. 8

Cover Story: Gemini Acres Equine

by ANNE STRATTON

This year, Scottsdale will see the debut of two new faces on center stage. One, Satin Doll GA, is the highly-regarded face of Gemini Acres Equine’s third generation of bloodlines. Th e other is Lucho Guimarães. More than a decade of training experience at farms around the world has earned him the opportunity of a lifetime: a position with a top breeder and a crack at a headline show with a filly of stunning quality.

This is their beginning. Together.

Satin Doll GA. She’s family. Her granddam is Gemini Acres’s beloved mare, Goddess Of Marwan, and her dam is Goddess Of Da Vinci, a daughter of the farm’s senior stallion, Da Vinci FM. Satin Doll GA, meanwhile, is by their stallion, JJ Bellagio. Gemini has owned countless Arabians over the years, done the homework and bred champions, but this 3-year-old is special. She represents their breeding vision, generations deep in their preferred bloodlines.

Lucho Guimarães. For Satin Doll, Gemini Acres has chosen their new young handler, Lucho Guimarães, to accompany her—the beginning of his own story in premier competition. Like the filly, Guimarães has all the credentials and now needs only a chance to establish his name at the highest level. Here, he has found it.

“I am sure I’ll remember showing this mare 10, 20, 30 years from now,” Guimarães says simply. Is there pressure? Sure, he nods. “She’s such an important mare for the farm and it’s her debut at a huge show. But I love her so much—not just for her looks, but for her personality as well—and I’m so grateful for the opportunity that I cannot wait to hit the arena gate with her.”

He is not the only one. In her short life, Satin Doll has become the farm’s sweetheart. On Thursday morning, February 18, the rail will be lined with every Gemini Acres friend and family member who can get there. They all love the dear filly with the stylish looks and the sweet nature. Can she be a champion? Born for it, they say. She’s their Doll.