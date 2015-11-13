Cover Story – Vol 46, No. 6

Aljassimya Farm—The WH Justice Legacy

by EMMA MAXWELL

Aljassimya Farm has completed a whirlwind four years since its name first flashed up on the big screen in Paris as owner of the 2011 World Champion CR Jasmeenah (WH Justice x Fforget-Me-Not). For Sheikh Jassim Bin Khalifa al Thani, owning one of the world’s supreme examples of an Arabian mare by WH Justice, was just a signpost to his future direction. The following year in 2012, WH Justice started a three-year lease by the U.S. in collaboration with Aljassimya Farm that expanded his influence in the country of his birth. Sheikh Jassim and his manage,r Bart Van Buggenhout, recognized that to be a breeder of note, it is not enough to have a collection of beautiful horses from varied sources, but to have a vision of Aljassimya Farm’s “look” and to follow this vision with complete dedication, making all decisions in favor of its long term goal.

Aljassimya Farm’s goal is to be the breeder of a balanced, classic Arabian which strikes a chord with all Arabian horse breeders and never goes out of fashion. We all recognize it when we see it, and the standing ovation brought by WH Justice when he won the All Nations Cup Stallion Championship as a senior stallion made it clear he is the embodiment of Arabian type in the eyes of the world. In 2015, he has maintained his powerful influence and was Champion Sire of the Arabian Breeders World Cup show in Las Vegas, as well as sire of the Gold Champion Mare at the All Nations Cup. Most recently, he was sire of all four champions at Deauville, Aljassimya Farm being the proud breeder of one, Jeryan Aljassimya (x Psierra, by Padrons Psyche), sold to new owners Flaxman Arabians of Holland.

At this year’s Salon Du Cheval World Championship, three of the four Aljassimya Farm entrants will be by WH Justice. CR Jasmeenah will return to the ring with Tom Schoukens in the Platinum Senior Mares competition, while Om El Aisha Aljassimya and Jalal Aljassimya represent the first of the homebred youngsters. Along with the fourth entrant—returning World Champion Minwah (Kahil Al Shaqab x LC Primavera)—these horses display the Aljassimya Farm type that it is passionate about.

The white filly Om El Aisha Aljassimya (x Om El Aliha, by Om El Al Azeem) is the epitome of Arabian charm with her tiny muzzle and alert expression. An ultra feminine filly, she was not shown as a yearling. Instead she spent a year growing up in California before she stepped onto the show scene for the first time at the 2015 Mediterranean and Arab Countries Championships in Menton, where she won her class with 20’s, awarded for both type and head. Her taking of the Silver Championship title makes her ready for the show ring a second time in Paris with Giacomo Capacci.

Om El Aisha Aljassimya is not just a satisfying result from the farms first breedings, but a gateway to the future with a strong heritage on the female line of her pedigree, the key to all breeding programs. Born as a result of a partnership with Om El Arab International, her dam is a daughter of the first Arabian U.S. Open Champion Stallion in Central Park, New York, the Al Lahab son Om El Al Azeem. Her granddam Om El Shaina is one of the loveliest daughters of Estopa and is granddam of the star of Om EL Arab International Om El Excella by Al Lahab. Om El Shaina is just one of the families that Aljassimya Farm has been selecting horses from, creating a depth of quality in bloodlines to stand the test of time. One grand daughter produced in partnership now belongs to the farm, Om El Anisah Aljassimya, while the first few foals expected in 2016 are from Sahm El Arab (WH Justice x Om El Excella) a very promising colt with a powerful pedigree and the first of the next male generation to be used.

Other beautiful examples of homebred WH Justice daughters are growing up at the farm carrying the blood from the Om El Arab dam lines: Joweidah Aljassimya, from the Om El Shaina dam line, and in 2015, a beautiful first filly was born, Jouraith Aljassimya, from Om El Soraya (Om El Bellissimo x Om Al Sariyana, by Al Lahab). Learning from the successful conjunction of these lines with the Egyptian lines of Al Lahab (Laheeb x The Vision HG), led to the next breeding stepping stone and the 2014 winter arrival of Al Ayal AA (Al Ayad x The Vision HG), leased for two years from his owner, Ariela Arabians. Truly a “Vision in White”, this exquisite stallion’s first foals are due at 100 Oaks in 2016.

The Aljassimya Farm breeding program is managed by 100 Oaks Ranch, LLC in the Santa Ynez Valley of California, a region with over 50 years of prominent Arabian breeding fame, lending it to be known as the Valley of the Arabian Horse. The main body of the Aljassimya Farm breeding herd is managed here and visitors are welcome to come visit on Saturday, April 23rd, 2016, during the annual farm tour that takes place after the Breeders World Cup in Las Vegas. It is an amazing opportunity to visit a unique area of Arabian breeding excellence where one can be inspired and educated by a variety of different breeders who live there.

Basing its breeding program with 100 Oaks has enabled access to a range of American bloodlines that create some new golden crosses for WH Justice. A historic breeding venture was the lease of mares from Wayne Newton’s Aramus Arabians. A special cross resulted with WH Justice and WN Aprils Love (Bremervale The Jedi x WN Antigua), bringing the family of the legendary WN Antigua to a new generation with WN Jawahir Aljassimya and WN Janim Aljassimya. A second female line to the Wayne Newton program comes through Minwah, the 2013 World Champion Yearling Filly, owned by Aljassimya Farm since she was a foal.

There are also WH Justice daughters at Aljassimya Farm from famed American bloodline royalty. Khadraj NA daughter, Toscana PGA, a granddaughter of Raffoleta-Rose (the dam of Fame VF), is dam to three retained daughters, the oldest of which is Jude Aljassimya. Jaleelat Aljassimya out of Palais de Dakar, traces to Palitra, the dam of Ponomarev; Jawzahr Aljassimya, out of the Bey Shah daughter Petronella SRA, and Jaweesh Aljassimya (x LR Valita, by DA Valentino) have all the front, both in neck and attitude, you would associate with those lines. From Redwood Lodge Saffiqua (RL Artique x RL Saffron), an Australian family of note, two beautiful WH Justice daughters have arrived including Jenan Aljassimya.

Currently, the only WH Justice daughters old enough to produce for the young program were acquired. RP Miss Surprise (WH Justice x Nefertarji, by Laman HVP) has made an incredible start to her breeding career, while bravely overcoming a broken leg. Her legacy at the farm is certain; led by the amazing 2014 bay filly Mai Aljassimya, by FA El Rasheem. Aljassimya Farm is in no hurry to show, and certainly not overshow any of their late born foals, so this filly will not be presented to the public until 2016. Her 2015 colt, Missrah Aljassimya, by Om el Bellisimo, made his first public appearance at the Santa Ynez Foal Festival where he trotted his way to the Gold Champion Colt Foal title with amateur handler Jennifer Brawley. Miss Surprise RP has also produced very well with Monther Al Nasser (Ansata Hejazi x Aliah Al Nasser), including two fillies, the grey Monyat Aljassimya and a chestnut, Mahienour, exquisite future examples of the Justice/Monther cross. Monther Al Nasser is now owned by Alajssimya Farm and will be kept exclusively for use within the farm’s own program. His daughters are also growing up with incredible refinement, huge eyes and a balanced square structure.

The sire line of WH Justice will also continue to feature at Aljassimya Farm through his homebred sons. The current figurehead is Jalal Aljassimya (x Annaiss, by Ansata Nile Echo). One of the most complete sons of his sire, he is immediately recognizable as an Arabian from 400 paces, and has an excellent deep structure and big ground covering trot. Bronze Champion at his debut in Las Vegas and then Gold Champion Yearling Colt on a stop over to Europe in New York, Jalal Aljassimya is now with Giacomo Capacci and will make his European debut in Paris, hoping to follow in the footsteps of Ghazwan Aljassimya, the Aljasimya Farm bred 2014 World Champion Yearling Colt.

Like all of the homebred horses, Jalal Aljassimya is also a result of the strength of his female side of the family. His dam Annais, brings in more of the strongly linebred straight Egyptian type of her sire Ansata Nile Echo, plus the international show style of her multi-champion dam Ass Windi, a direct daughter of the legendary World Champion and broodmare Saskia RJ. Several other WH Justice sons are potential homebred sires of the future including the full brother of Jalal, Jaal Aljassimya.

The Saskia RJ family is one of the major tap root dam lines of Aljassimya Farm, with four more females tracing to her through the foundation mare Billy Jean BAPS (AS Sinans Pacha x AS Imaani). Her WH Justice daughter Jazanah Aljassimya is just one of these, and she represented the farm at the Santa Ynez Arabian Foal Festival in 2015 winning Gold Champion Filly Foal with amateur handler Ashley Ziliak. Encouraging amateur handlers is another of Aljassimyas Farms interests, and 20 of Europe’s top amateur handlers will be coming to Paris as guests of the farm to enjoy seeing the breed that they love.

We welcome everyone who loves the Arabian horse to visit with us at the Aljassimya Farm booth in Paris and talk with any member of our team!