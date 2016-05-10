Cover Story – Vol. 46, No. 12

Moaiz Albaydaa

(Ezz Ezzain x Magda Sakr)

Owned by Albaydaa Stud

by JEFF WALLACE

According to straight Egyptian legend, the Dahman strain comes from the horses of King Solomon. Truth or not, this Dahman Shahwan stallion is worthy of living in the stable of a king—his name is Moaiz Albaydaa.

The pedigree of Moaiz is like a directory of equine aristocracy. Born in 2009 inside Albaydaa Farm, Egypt, his breeder Ahmed el Talawy, is also the proud owner of Moaiz Albaydaa’s dam, the gorgeous and cherished Magda Sakr (Tallahsman x Farida Sakr, by Shaheen). Magda, a royal beauty of her own, traces back through Ansata Rosetta, dam to legendary sire Ansata Halim Shah, to the immortal mare Bukra.

With a look at the paternal side of the pedigree, you will recognize the strength of his sire line, a line built on elegance and nobility. Moaiz Albaydaa’s sire is the recently deceased Ezz Ezzain, a grandson of Ansata Almurtajiz by another sire-supreme, Ansata Hejazi, arguably the leading son of Ansata Halim Shah, the most influential Egyptian sire over the last 30 or so years.

Already a Gold Champion Stallion at the prestigious Breeders Cup Show in Cairo and Junior National Champion of Egypt, Ahmed el Talawy has high hopes for Moaiz Albaydaa, as he should. When his young white prize prances and dances in front of an awestruck crowd, they are riveted by his upright neck, overall balance and delicately shaped head. Yet it is his big and black, luminous and liquid eyes, that make Moaiz a noble horse and worthy of a king!