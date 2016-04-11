Cover Story – Vol. 46, No. 11

Cover Story: Vitorio … Back On American Soil

by JEFF WALLACE

It isn’t often that one single Arabian horse embodies so much love and passion from so ma ny people … from so many different places.

This bold, bay and beautiful stallion we are about to speak of, Vitorio TO, has earned his high level of fame yet has been handed an abundance of love, just because. The following short story will explain the just because, leaving your warm hearts warmer and your belief in this now global sire rooted in a much deeper level of appreciation.

***

When a promising colt is born in America, sporting a rather long neck, beautiful head, brimming with lots of confident charisma, and a bay coloring to boot, he is loved, just because.

At the end of David Boggs’ lead, and for wonderful owners, Janey and Don Morse, Vitorio began a winning streak that would rack up multiple national championship titles and create a global level of exposure for him that would stretch from North to South America, to Eastern and Western Europe and beyond. Who knows, probably even 20 kilometers north of Moscow. As a result, he became more loved, just because.

Under the astute management of Boggs and all of Team Midwest, Vitorio TO experienced a rather smooth segue from lauded show horse to full-time breeding horse like greats of the past such as *Bask, ASB Harlem Globetrotter and the immortal racehorse Secretariat. Only a short time later, the American foals of Vitorio began to win while strutting like Mick Jagger around countless show rings and boasting the qualities that this young stud, as well as his sire line of *Mirage coming down through his sire DA Valentino and grandsire Versace, are greatly known for, just because.

Responsibility is the hallmark of aristocracy, or so it is sometimes said; just because the Bialobok’s, formerly Directors of the Michalów Stud and two of the most responsible and finest breeders of purebred stock on our planet, started to follow the successes of the young sire, Vitorio. Quite simply, the Bialobok’s are breeders of many four-legged aristocrats, equine and even bovine. Perfect examples of this are the likes of *Emandoria, *Wieza Mocy, Galilea, Emira, and the young and stunning Junior Filly Champions, Pustynia Kahila and Galerida, a rich dark bay and a shimmering silvery grey respectively. So if we always listened when EF Hutton talked, we also perk right up and pay attention, I guarantee you, when the Bialobok’s are watching. This was to bring an abundance of more love to Vitorio, just because.

Janey and David, by now a well-oiled team, ink a deal with Poland and Vitorio boards a plane bound for Warsaw. His final destination? Inside Michalów Stud for two complete breeding seasons with their famous mares. With a now heavily Nazeer-influenced herd, Vitorio brought a fresh new sire line while returning some of the qualities of yesteryear, from the 1970s, 80s and early 1990s. Just visualize a clean and extended throat latch at the end of a long thin high-set neck, a graceful neck that is born out of the perfect angulated shoulder, and this is Vitorio TO. Where some breeders pause only to infuse certain stallions that reinforce past qualities, not just add new and current ones, Vitorio offers the mares of the State Studs both old and new, tried and true. And breeders love him for this, as they should, just because.

As Vitorio landed back on American soil just this February, his American born offspring were busy making their “Papa Proud” with landslide victories at the annual Scottsdale All Arabian Horse Show. It seems the bold bay and beautiful stallion that we have been speaking of is destined for a legendary status regardless of the soil on which he stands. However, his American family is thrilled to have their boy come home and now standing on American soil, just because.

There is no one better to speak for all members of Team Vitorio than Boggs himself, a forever fan of this glorious and globetrotting stallion. “Being a part of the amazing journey of an equine phenomenon named Vitorio has been one of the most heartfelt highlights of my entire career.

“From the moment he was chosen as a yearling, and by two of my very best friends, Don Morse and Dan Grossman, Team Midwest has enjoyed this time of our lives.

“Vitorio not only carries the torch for his immortal sire, DA Valentino, but has done it with long lasting strides, the likes of which no man could possibly imagine. Amassing five National and International Championships in halter, then followed by a golden opportunity to stand for two seasons as a chief sire inside the famed Michalów State Stud, Vitorio made his triumphant return during the Scottsdale 2016 All Arabian Show where he trumped industry records as Leading Halter Sire of the world’s largest Arabian horse show in six different categories!

Now we proudly welcome Vitorio’s return to the stallion barn of Midwest. I look forward with deep conviction and strong confidence as he returns to the halter arena in the United States of America, his birthplace and mine. Stay tuned!”