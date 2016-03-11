Cover Story – Vol. 46, No. 10

Cover Story: Halyr Meia Lua

by ANNE STRATTON

There is a new face at Cindy McGown and Mark Davis’s Royal Arabians, in Scottsdale, Ariz., in 2016. Halyr Meia Lua is on lease from Brazil, and those who have seen the 4-year-old stallion say that he presents a breeding opportunity of special interest to North American breeders. Bred by Lenita Perroy and owned by Bolivar Figueiredo, José Eduardo Guimarães Vieira and his son, André, Halyr will be here for two years.

What’s the attraction? A better question would be, ‘What isn’t the attraction?’ Rodolfo Guzzo might counter. He handled the stunning grey in 2013, during the colt’s only previous show career, and became a fan then. It was on his watch that Halyr won the title of 2013 Brazilian National Champion Junior Colt, showing with Andy Sellman.

“He’s the kind of stallion you just love to see—very correct, with a body that is square in its measurements,” Bolivar Figueiredo explains. “He has very good shoulders, a beautiful head, and great movement. The day André and I bought him from Lenita, he was just 5 months old. It was a great day—I knew he could be a superstar stallion. His pedigree and bloodlines told me that. Three months later we showed him for the first time and he was reserve champion. Then four months later, he was crowned with the Junior National Championship.”

After that, Guzzo didn’t see Halyr for two years, and it was only when international trainers began telling him how much they liked the colt—and how well they thought he could do in American competition—that he arranged for another look. He promptly called Royal.

“[We chose him] mostly because he is very typey,” says Guzzo, but adds that it was just as important that Halyr has the pedigree to back up his promise. “I’ve known Lenita’s program for over 20 years. I have known all the families, and this is one of the best ones on her farm.”

For all the stallion’s many attributes, it is that pedigree which will intrigue breeders most, given its Haras Meia Lua stamp of approval. He is by Ajman Moniscione, and out of Halya De Jylbert.

“I chose Ajman Moniscione for Halya De Jylbert because I felt it could be a perfect match,” says Lenita Perroy. “Halya has a strong pedigree for conformation, and an excellent body and topline, as well as a long, fine, upright neck and a fine throatlatch. She also has a great trot and attitude. I was expecting that Ajman would produce an exquisite head, which he did. All the rest was as I hoped—and I wanted a colt!” She got what she was looking for.

“Halya, Halyr Meia Lua’s dam, comes from a great female line,” Perroy continues, referring to Meia Lua’s celebrated ‘H’ family. “The foundation mare was imported from the United States—SV Hileela, by the great sire El Hilal. I bred her to El Shaklan and she came to Brazil in foal. At Haras Meia Lua, she had a very beautiful filly, Hilah El Shaklan. She was tall, had long legs, a beautiful head, and a wonderful body and topline. She was bred to Ali Jamaal and gave us a splendid filly: Halyne El Jamaal—also tall, with a beautiful head, upright neck, excellent body and topline.

“Halyne was bred to Jylbert De Wiec, who is by Debowiec (a Monogramm son who was a Brazilian National Champion Stallion), and out of Jullye El Ludjin. Debowiec had a wonderful silhouette—the longest, finest neck, with a fine throatlatch—and Jullye is one of the most beautiful mares in the world. From the cross of Halyne El Jamaal and Jylbert De Wiec came Halya De Jylbert, who inherited the best traits from her parents and grandparents.

“And when Halyr was born, his family traits came together. It was an expected result because of the high quality of the horses in his pedigree.”

“He really is his pedigree,” Rodolfo Guzzo agrees. “He has body and he is very athletic; he moves beautifully. He is a very tall, elegant horse.”

Plans call for Halyr to compete in major shows during his stay in the United States, with his principle goals to include the U.S. Nationals.

At the same time, for two precious years in North America, Royal Arabians will enjoy the excitement of helping create Halyr’s legacy as a sire. “Halyr was 2 and a half years old when he started [to be bred], and now, one year later, he has already two fillies born,” Bolivar Figueiredo says. “We just loved both; they have good bodies and beautiful heads.”

About 70 mares are currently in foal to the stallion in Brazil. One of his early supporters is breeder Antonio Augusto D. Figueiredo Silva. “[After we lost] FA El Shawan, we needed to find a stallion that would preserve all the outstanding qualities we saw in his daughters,” says Figueiredo, “and at the same time, would add in large eyes, dry and short heads, from lineages proven for such characteristics. At the first encounter with Halyr, I was sure that he was all that I had dreamed. There, so close, so within reach, stood the exemplary Arabian horse to cover our mares.”

“The first time that Halyr was shown to me, I really became impressed with his beauty and charisma,” offers breeder Jairo Queiroz Jorge, who has four of his best-producing mares in foal to him. “And his strong, modern pedigree will help me a lot in my breeding program.”

Strong … modern … typey … athletic … exemplary … just what Royal Arabians had in mind. Welcome, Halyr Meia Lua.