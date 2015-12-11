Arabian Horsemen’s Distress Fund Benefit Auction – Dec 11th – Dec 18th

Ask any parent who has had a sick child: it is one of the worst feelings in the world. You’ll do just about anything to help that child get well. And when it is a serious illness, one with uncertain, sometimes scary, long term effects, it’s life-changing.

That is what is facing Scottsdale trainer Rob Long, whose daughter Teana, a popular and successful youth rider, was diagnosed with myoclonic juvenile epilepsy after seizures that began when she was 14. The difficulties facing Teana are not just the grand mals that can strike at any time, but also the injuries which can result from them (she has dislocated both shoulders to the point of needing surgical repair, among others). There is also the challenge of simply graduating from high school, and of losing friends who are afraid to be with her should a seizure happen.

That’s a lot to bear for her single parent dad, even with insurance—which nowhere near covers the costs—and the support of her 12-year-old brother, who displays empathy beyond his years.

Rob is trying not to sell Teana’s horse, because her Arabian is her passion, her consolation and therapy. But without that, remaining afloat is difficult. A private man and one who always would help a friend, he admits that it never occurred to him that one day he might be the one needing help.

That’s where the Arabian Horsemen’s Distress Fund and this year’s Arabian Horse Times Online Auction, which runs December 11-18, 2015, come in.

Proceeds from this year’s Christmas auction will be earmarked to assist the Long family. If you would like to donate directly, you can pay via Paypal® at www.horsemensdistressfund.com or send a check to the AHDF, 236 Henry Sanford Road, Bridgewater, CT 06752.

We invite you to go shopping for you and yours—and support a very deserving cause.

CLICK HERE TO SHOP NOW!