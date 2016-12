Arabian Horse Times and Jeff Wallace World Travels of 2015

Shannon Armstrong – Representing her late father Bob Armstrong and Richard Petty.

Bob and Richard on Saturday night in Tulsa were lauded with what they deserve – Inducted into the Judges Hall of Fame. We congratulate them and their entire families.

I have come to know both of these extraordinary people very very well over the years and admire them tremendously.

Ps. Hi Judy DeLongpre’ Kibler!!!

Jeff Wallace