AHT’s September Leader Of The Times

Beloveds Farm And Pat Dempsey

by THERESA CARDAMONE

Pat Dempsey has a penchant for breeding exceptional Arabian horses, regardless of the location or the decade. Her unerring eye for excellence and strong belief in her own judgement put her Wapiti Ranch amongst the most elite breeders of the 1980’s. Located 9,000 feet up in the Colorado Rockies, the Wapiti horses were primarily of Polish and Spanish descent, and coveted by astute horsemen. Fast forward to today, and Pat is riding the crest of the wave of success she began three years ago when she re-established herself as Beloveds Farm. After a hiatus from the industry of over a dozen years and a relocation from 100 feet of annual snowfall to perpetual summer of the Sunshine State, Pat has reemerged as one of the most prominent breeders in the business.

“I’ve only been back in it three years now, and last year at U.S. Nationals I was the leading owner of halter horses,” Pat related. “I was in it 38 years ago, so I’d better have learned something! Quality is still quality. I only had three babies in 2015 … this year Beloved Joy To Behold was unanimous Region 10 Champion Yearling Filly, Beloved Gracious Lady was unanimous Region 15 Champion Yearling Filly, and Beloveds Via Luna was the Region 15 Reserve Champion—that was my whole foal crop!” Pat’s small show string is divided between two of the breed’s most admired trainers, Ted Carson and Andy Sellman. Her two-year-olds have also contributed to Beloved Farms’ 2016 success. “Beloveds MarcAngelo BF showed for the first time in Scottsdale with Ted Carson, and he won his huge two-year-old colt class and then went on to be Reserve Grand Champion Junior Stallion. My two-year-old twin fillies, DivinaVitoria and Vitoria Pearl went 3rd and 4th at Scottsdale for their first show. They had a bearing about them, they knew who they were and they felt comfortable with it. I let them grow up a bit first. They were the result of a double-ovulation and were inseminated into our embryo transfer mares.”

Such a miracle of modern science was just a dream when Pat was fundraising for Colorado State’s innovative breeding research programs. The breed was shifting from the natural cover-only policy that had kept many breeders regionally focused to the wide open choices provided by shipped, and later, frozen semen. The breed’s first stallion service auction was Pat’s brainchild to support the cutting edge artificial insemination and embryo transfer programs at CSU run by Dr. Squires, Dr. Pickett and their associates. “At first everybody was kind of hesitant,” Pat remembers, “But in future years I would have 200 stallions donated because it became the ‘who’s who’ of stallions of the Arabian industry.” The event was so successful, she replicated the formula for the Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred breeds. Pat was also highly influential in the creation and development of the Arabian Breeders Sweepstakes and led the fundraising for the exotic facility built to house the Arabian Horse Trust.

Never one to go with the status quo, Pat Dempsey uses her head, but follows her heart. “I was the first person to ever breed to Bey Shah,” she recalled. “At that time, there was pressure to breed ‘pure’ this or ‘pure’ that … and I said, you know what? I’m breeding to him anyway! I got two incredible fillies out of my pure Spanish mare WR Keridas Joya, a daughter of my foundation mare, WN Mi Kerida. One was Bey Shah’s first Cal-Bred Champion Filly, who defeated over 180 others in 1986. Then the next year, her full sister went reserve champion as I recall. Those were Bey Shah’s first babies.”

Horse breeders have to be visionaries to be successful, and Pat Dempsey has the added advantage of her extensive business background and training. Her dreams and expectations are built on a bedrock of reality. “I was qualified for the Olympics in dressage and stadium jumping way back and planned to ride,” said Pat. “At the same time in 1968 or ‘69, I was the only woman who got accepted for an MBA program out of 7,000 applications. I was the only woman they took! So, I decided to go for my degree instead of riding for someone else my whole life. You look back and know when a decision you made was a good one!”

Pat Dempsey’s international business interests have keep her fully abreast of the changing realities of the political landscape all over the globe. Dearest to her heart are her companies that exist to advance humanitarian efforts for basic existence. “Many people in South Africa and South America have to walk miles for water every day, carrying jugs on their heads or on their shoulders,” Pat describes. “We developed a five gallon, burlap bag with a plastic liner that lets them easily carry enough water for four or five days. We provide them to as many tribes as we can in South Africa, and now South America, too.” Today’s world isn’t always sympathetic to a good cause. “We lease a facility in Turkey where we make the bags using our own equipment. Well, it got taken over by communists! They shut us down and locked 700 employees in the plant, then they just wandered out one day and were gone. But it shut us down for seven months of creating the water bags. We started back up, but we are nowhere near operating at full capacity. It’s a really tough time…we’re in 50 countries with 200 plants, so that really spreads our risk.”

Pat finds the global aspects of contemporary Arabian horse breeding extremely interesting, while remaining wistful about the loss of some popular traditions. She laments the exile of halter horses to the Pavilion at Nationals, remembering the Finals Nights of the past when tickets were a hot item and the entire audience dressed to the nines. “The evening would start with the Stallion Championship and end with Park,” Pat recalled. “Now the halter horses are so isolated, they may as well have their own show!” But, for the present, Pat is eagerly looking forward to seeing her horses presented at the 2016 United States National Championships in Tulsa.

Beloved One NA is already a U.S. Reserve National Champion Junior Stallion, and will be shown in Tulsa by Andy Sellman, with whom he won the 2016 Region 10 Championship. His first foals hit the ground earlier this year, and they are nothing short of spectacular. He will join Beloved Joy To Behold, Beloved Gracious Lady, Beloveds Via Luna, Beloveds MarcAngelo BF and SVA Chats Pa Jamas in representing Pat Dempsey and Beloveds Farm on one of the Arabian world’s finest stages. Paris and the World Championships may be the ultimate goal for some breeders, but for Pat, the United States Nationals remains the pinnacle of success. The popularity of her program with judges and enthusiasts alike is truly remarkable and validates her strategy. “Our page on the Arabian Horse Times calendar has won the AHT Readers’ Choice Award for the past two years,” Pat proudly confides. And it will surprise no one if this year’s image of Beloved MarcAngelo, Beloved Vitoria Pearl, and Beloved Gracious Lady makes it three in a row! From the breeding elite, to the judges, to the professionals, to the fans, it is crystal clear to all, that Beloveds Farm is a force to be reckoned with.