AHT’s November Leader Of The Times

Leaders Of The Times: *Pscore

by ANNE STRATTON

November’s calendar horse, the charismatic stallion Pscore, has been called a “bay lookalike of his sire, Padrons Psyche,” and one glance can confirm that. What is more important, however, is that Haras JM’s head sire passes his quality on to his sons and daughters—already, he has

a parade of champions.

Among them are Sherrize D’Pscore JM, Brazilian National Champion Filly and twice Uruguay National Champion; Venittia D’ Pscore JM, 2013 Brazilian National Reserve Champion Filly; and champion fillies Xaklinna Di Pscore JM, Ursulla Di Pscore JM, Uhdahra Di Pscore JM, Usherrie Di Pscore JM, Ylihandra Di Pscore JM and Zivahra Di Pscore JM. Vegas Di Pscore JM has been named Champion Mare and Xboss Di Pscore JM Champion Colt, while Zax Di Pscore JM is a Junior Champion Colt and Adivah Di Pscore JM a Junior Champion Filly. They and a host of others offer the solid conformation and beautiful head that have come to mark the Haras JM program.

With 26 years of history now, José Alves Filho and Maisa Tucci Alves’s Haras JM enjoys the distinction of having been named the Association of Brazilian Breeders of Arabian Horses (ABBCA)’s Best Breeder and Best Exhibitor at the Brazilian Nationals for 10 straight years, 2004 through 2013. Its horses are known for their wins in both halter, where national titles are routine, and performance, where they are equally successful. Last year, the farm slowed its show schedule to regroup for the Alves’s most important goal yet: to extend the Haras JM breeding program’s influence to the global community. That will feature, front and center, the sons and daughters of Pscore.

One of the first steps was the 2014 establishment of a North American facility, JM Stud Marketing and Training Center in Ocala, Fla., managed by Fernando Poli. “We are delighted to have Fernando and his expertise as a valuable part of the team,” says José Alves Filho. Given their agenda and the range of Poli’s responsibilities, the JM horses also will be entrusted to outside trainers where appropriate.

One of Poli’s first high profile moves was to present the Pscore daughter Uhdahra Di Pscore JM at the 45th Annual AHAF Thanksgiving Show in Tampa, where she was named Reserve Champion Senior Mare. But that was just the beginning.

“Pscore brings so much to the equation as a breeding sire,” says Alves. “He possesses classic Arabian type with great tippy ears, prettiness and refinement, a well-set-on neck with a laid back shoulder, strong bodies, good tail carriage, solid feet and legs, and attitude. For me, Pscore is the whole package.”

In particular, he notes, Pscore has crossed well on the farm’s Ali Jamaal- and El Shaklan-bred mares. “He has brought those traits mentioned and enhanced the breeding program of Haras JM. That makes him a tremendous asset.”

Following up on a decade of winning Brazil’s highest awards is a formidable task, José Alves Filho realizes, but he and his family—and a longtime, dedicated staff—are ready. “Expect more to come in 2016!”