AHT’s May Leader Of The Times

Amaar Al Nasser

by JEFF WALLACE

This bay beauty, foaled in 2014, simply wowed the judging panel in Doha, Qatar last year, to become the 2015 Qatar International Gold Champion Yearling Colt with Glenn Schoukens at the lead. Later in the year, Amaar also brought home the honor of Gold Champion Yearling Colt in Chantilly, France.

With a finely chiseled and delicate head, a beautifully arched neck, coupled with unique and charismatic movement, it is no wonder that everyone has high hopes for the future belonging to Amaar Al Nasser. His pedigree presents perfectly, a modern and international roster of champions. Born inside Al Nasser Stud, owned by Sheikh Nawaf Bin Nasr Al Thani of Qatar, and wisely managed by Hendrik Mens alongside head trainer Marlene Nygreen Larsen, one would assume that Amaar Al Nasser is from one of the spectacular Egyptian dam lines this farm is famous for—this would be an accurate assumption as the mare lines of Al Nasser are known the world over for their stunning type and brilliant overall quality. Amaar Al Nasser represents the modern influence of stallions used on the established mares of the stud. Additional to the Egyptian bloodstock at the farm, there is also a fine collection of mixed blood Arabians of which the farm is now equally known. Amaar shows the depth of the dam lines and their abilities to go in many different directions when it comes to choosing a mate. This year for instance, Eden C and Hariry Al Shaqab have covered Al Nasser mares, while last year Al Adeed Al Shaqab, RFI Farid and Fadi Al Shaqab were chosen, producing several outstanding 2016 foals—foals with quite a bright future.

Amaar’s sire, Eks Alihandro, is quickly earning high merits in the breeding shed on top of his sterling accolades in the most important of European show arenas. In 2012 he was All Nations Cup Junior Champion and had an amazing success the next year: Junior Male Gold Champion in Dubai, Menton, the All Nations Cup, and lastly, the World Championships in Paris—all wins garnered unanimously. Bred by Elkasun Arabians in South Africa, Eks Alihandro is the progenitor of the world’s strongest sire line, that of Gazal Al Shaqab through his son Marwan Al Shaqab, sire of Alihandro.

The maternal side of Amaar’s pedigree is the perfect complement to Eks Alihandro. The charming flea-bitten grey Remal Al Nasser shows a forceful Egyptian influence in the breeding behind Amaar. Ashhal Al Rayyan (Safir x Ansata Majesta) as her direct sire, created his own pristine legacy, not only in Egyptian breeding and not even only in Qatar, but worldwide. Through Safir, Salaa El Dine and Ansata Halim Shah have added another branch of the Nazeer sire line with a line to Ansata Majesta (Ansata Halim Shah x Ansata Malika, by Jamil) who traces to the illustrious Moheba of German straight Egyptian fame.

Likewise, Remal Al Nasser’s dam, the interesting powerhouse producer Aliah Al Nasser, is a rare bay daughter of Imperial Mahzeer (Imperial Madheen x Maar Bilahh, by El Halimaar), a stallion very influential as a foundation sire for Al Nasser Stud years ago. Her Tersk-bred female line to Taktika, while also carrying the blood of Russian greats *Menes and *Muscat, as well as a perfect dose of Ali Jamaal, has made her a perfect outcross for several different stallions, and her small, yet important family put Al Nasser on the global map.

All the famous names in a pedigree don’t make a strong dam line, but the mares inside this family have beyond proven themselves. Aliah Al Nasser also delivered to our breed the Unanimous Egyptian Event Champion Senior Stallion Monther Al Nasser, who is now a very integeral part of the Aljassimya breeding program in California. And Amaar Al Nasser isn’t the only remarkable offspring of Remal Al Nasser, as her two wonderful daughters by Marwan Al Shaqab, Rihab and Masrata Al Nasser, are also set to make their marks in the books of Al Nasser.

While this handsome bay colt catches the eyes of the spectators and judges, just remember that behind him are some of the world’s finest sires and dams carefully crafted, generation after generation, inside the Al Nasser Stud in Qatar.