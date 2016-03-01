AHT’s March Leader Of The Times

Leader Of The Times: A Jericho

by JEFF WALLACE

“Our entire family had a strong sense the very first time we laid eyes on this stunning newborn colt that he would always be ours. Now aptly named A Jericho, he indeed still is ours.” Breeder and owner, Norma Jean Abel, proudly continues, “When A Jericho was just a yearling, and in the competent hands of master-handler David Boggs, at the 2013 United States National Championship show, these two left the arena engulfed in thunderous applause with A Jericho the newly named U.S. Reserve National Champion Yearling Colt. In this moment, we knew our young son with four beautiful legs, offered us an abundance of great promise—something to believe in—and therefore, buying and leasing mares, as well as purchasing embryos to establish an extended equine family with A Jericho seemed almost effortless while making such weighty choices that require deep and lasting commitment.”

Norma Jean Abel speaks poignantly for her entire family, husband Allan, and their four now-grown children, who fall in love more and more each year with this beautiful and bay Reserve National Champion Arabian stallion. “It was just this past January, during the Farm Tours presentations when we watched our now gallant 4-year-old parade in front of an approving and admiring crowd, that all came full circle in our minds. His birth, his triumphant yearling win and now seeing that his beauty and depth of quality had deepened, we realized, third time’s a charm. On that day at Midwest, alongside our Team Jericho members, we had been following a vision based on our passion for one special horse and the gentle nudge each time to carry on.”

With the Abel’s whole-hearted belief in Team Midwest, where A Jericho continues his training and management of his stud career, they acknowledge the growing wonders their family is experiencing as they reach out like all successful new breeders to those more established and with deeper roots; their newfound mentors within the Midwest family.

The Abels are very proud of A Jericho’s young sons and daughters produced so far, such as the stunning 2015 filly Wieza Ariha, out of the glorious Wieza Mocy, simply outdoing himself as a young sire. His 2016 foals promise to be just as thrilling, propelling this young sire into the future and the breeding program that surrounds him, straight to the top.

Exciting Foals by A Jericho

SULTANAH AL ARJA (x PA Perdita), his first foal, was named Bronze Champion Yearling Filly at both the Kuwait National and International Arabian Horse Championships and Silver Champion at the Kuwait Breeders Show.

***********

OUT OF MARES OWNED BY:

JANEY MORSE, OAK RIDGE ARABIANS—

Star of Jericho (x Lady Jeanette), 2016 Champion Scottsdale Signature Auction Filly

(x Lady Jeanette), 2016 Champion Scottsdale Signature Auction Filly Wieza Ariha (x Wieza Mocy), 2015 filly

(x Wieza Mocy), 2015 filly Angel of Jericho (x Lady Aria ORA), 2015 filly

(x Lady Aria ORA), 2015 filly Jerichos Cajun Lady (x Louisiana), 2015 filly

(x Louisiana), 2015 filly Rwish Upon Astar (x Justawish TBA), 2015 colt

(x Justawish TBA), 2015 colt 2016 Filly (x Athena VF)

MARINO ARABIANS—

2016 Filly (x Anna Marie BHF) In partnership with Oak Ridge Arabians

(x Anna Marie BHF) In partnership with Oak Ridge Arabians 2016 Filly (x Kharisma M), to arrive in June

TOM AND KELLY BLAKEMORE—

Shah of Jericho (x Adivah, by Bey Shah), 2016 colt

FALCONCREST ARABIANS, KEN & DEBBIE WAITE—

Esprit of Jericho (x Gai Daphne), 2015 filly. 2016 Top Ten Scottsdale Signature Filly

Thank you to everyone who allowed us to lease their wonderful mares.

