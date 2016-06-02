AHT’s June Leader Of The Times

Leaders Of The Times: TA Mozart

by ANNE STRATTON

When Dick Ames talks about TA Mozart, he often adds that there are no guarantees as to how well a horse will sire, and that it takes a while to see what you get. That doesn’t reflect a lack of faith in the 9-year-old stallion; on the contrary, Ames is very high on Mozart’s potential. But nearly half a century of experience in breeding Arabians has taught him to wait: to breed the best mares he can, raise the foals, train them well, and then evaluate the results. No hype, no hoopla, just horsemanship. And with a horse like TA Mozart, that is half the fun.

“I want to breed a horse that’s got the substance of a Quarter Horse for reining, but with an Arabian head,” says Ames. “I think this is a good time to be putting a lot of thought into breeding reiners.” He mentions the high dollar competitions that have driven the profile of Arabian reining over the past decade, fueling growing participation. “If we’re going to have these events, we’re going to have to have something to ride; you can’t go to Walmart and buy a good reining horse.”

That’s the plan for TA Mozart, who slid, stopped and spun his way onto Ames’ radar with some knockout ring performances in 2011 and 2012. Actually, it’s been a good thing that Mozart is very good at what he does; a bright chestnut stallion with a lot of chrome, he was always going to be noticed. And he has delivered at the highest levels, winning at Scottsdale—the only horse ever to claim back-to-back Arabian Reining Classic Futurity Championships—and the U.S. Nationals (2012 U.S. National Champion in junior reining horses). He also came equipped with solid, correct conformation and a laid-back disposition. In January 2013, Ames purchased him from Kimberly Tillman.

It is easy to see the stallion’s conformational attributes. “TA Mozart’s got good size, a big hip and a lot of bone,” says Crystal McNutt, who schooled “Chili,” as Mozart is known to his friends, from Scottsdale through Region 7 this year. “If I were going to say one thing, it would be that he has good bone. There’s a lot to him—he’s not a little horse.”

For Ames, however, the most prized quality for reining is his temperament. “He really is willing,” agrees McNutt. “You ask once and he does it. He’s sound, he’s good minded, you put pressure on him and he says, ‘okay.’ You say ‘chill out’ and he says, ‘okay.’ I have to give him a lot of credit. He’ll go cruise around with Dick at Scottsdale and then be a show horse with me too.”

Beyond the temperament is the talent. “He’s definitely gifted,” she says. “He’s got to be up there in the top three horses in the purebred [reining division].”

And for a breeding stallion, another factor also predicts the future: pedigree.

Bred by Toskhara Arabians, in Aubrey, Texas, TA Mozart is by the Monogramm son Kordelas, and out of Marieta, by Arbil. Both sides of his family tree pack an athletic punch, observes Toskhara’s Dick Reed. Kordelas was a top race horse in Poland who went on to finish reserve to Gazal Al Shaqab at the Salon du Cheval in Paris before coming to the United State—where he then became a U.S. National Top Ten in reining. (That wasn’t planned, Reed adds. Worked in reining just for exercise, the stallion was such a natural that he earned a trip to the Nationals.)

At the same time, Mozart’s dam line—Marieta is a daughter of Miranda, who is by *El Paso and out of Mitra—offers a hefty dose of athleticism and sound conformation, as does Marieta’s sire, Arbil. For breeders, that is all critical; what is seen in TA Mozart is backed up repeatedly in his pedigree, indicating the genetics capable of transmitting those qualities to his foals.

All together, the most obvious reference for TA Mozart is his sire. “Kordelas was very strong in the corners, as is Marieta,” Reed notes. “He had exceptional hocks—very low hocks that were very powerful, with big joints, which you see on Mozart. And Kordelas had the willingness, the desire to please.”

When he was 3, TA Mozart was purchased by Kimberly Tillman and developed by trainer John O’Hara for reining. It was O’Hara who guided him to his Scottsdale and U.S. Nationals titles. Then, under Ames’ ownership, the stallion took 2013-2014 off to address his breeding career, before returning to the show ring on a limited basis. Although there are no plans for much serious competition in the future, Ames acknowledges that the door isn’t closed.

As of May 25, 2016, TA Mozart has recorded 40 registered foals, and has his largest crop yet due in 2016. What’s to come now? McNutt, who is training the Mozart son Mozarts Mulligan RA for Ames, is impressed. “He’s really nice,” she says. “He has a great attitude, and he’s very easy to train—has quite a bit of ‘maneuver,’ wants to stop, wants to do everything. He’s just 3, but he’s good sized. He’s so good minded. He wants to be a good horse and he’s so smooth gaited, he’s easy to ride.”

Ames looks forward to seeing how well TA Mozart will do as a sire. Most heartening is that several of the top reining owners in the country have supported his stallion, and foals will be going out to a variety of the best known trainers in the business.

There are no guarantees, as he says, but the excitement of those who know TA Mozart is infectious, and Ames is grateful for the chance to test the stallion. Already, his affection for the horse is clear: now that Mozart is home, he rides him every day. And Scottsdale fans a couple of years ago will recall the obvious chemistry they saw when Ames took TA Mozart for a walk. Comfortably seated in his golf cart, one hand on the steering wheel and one holding TA Mozart’s lead shank, Ames rolled along with his red stallion strolling serenely at his side.

When asked if there is any one thing he wants to say about TA Mozart, he is sure—and, as usual, blunt. “I want to thank John O’Hara for what he did, and Kim Tillman, who owned the horse,” Ames says. “I’d like to thank them publically for letting me purchase him.”