AHT’s July Leader Of The Times

Leaders Of The Times: Royal Invictus

by ANNE STRATTON

If you caught the line-up of ribbons decorating Royal Arabians’ barn at the Scottsdale Show this year, you can be forgiven for thinking that this operation might focus only on showing. It was the same at the AHBA World Cup in Las Vegas: dazzling silk and rose garlands. The truth, though, is that while owners Cindy McGown and Mark Davis enjoy their success in competition, they also are cognizant of where the process begins. “Breed first, show second,” says Travis Rice, who handles sales and marketing for the Scottsdale-based program. “The industry has to be more focused on breeding or we won’t have horses to put in the show ring.”

Nowhere is that more apparent than with Royal’s young sire, Royal Invictus, whose breeding career is indicating a future of uncommon potential.

The idea that became Royal Invictus was born in 2010, when McGown and Davis purchased an embryo from the nationally-titled, Scottsdale Champion Mare San Jose Javiera. To complement her, they chose the rising young stallion Ajman Moniscione, and in April 2011 were rewarded with a bay colt who displayed exactly what they hoped for from his pedigree.

San Jose Javiera’s bloodlines are generations deep in beauty—among other influences, two crosses to Bey Shah and an intriguing infusion of Egyptian heritage, with a shot of *Aladdinn for solid conformation. And Ajman Moniscione contributes one of the most recognized sire lines in the halter world, including WH Justice, Magnum Psyche, and Padrons Psyche, plus an extra cross to *Padron for good measure.

In Royal Invictus, the combination has resulted in a stallion whose dramatic beauty through the head and neck speaks of his famous sire and is confirmed in his dam, and whose top caliber conformation makes him very difficult to fault. Along with that, he displays San Jose Javiera’s trademark show horse personality.

Most importantly, however, is that when Royal Invictus started his breeding career, he promptly passed along all those attributes. “His foals are stunningly beautiful,” observes Royal Arabians’ Amanda Fraser. “Their pictures speak for themselves.”

Two of the earliest to hit the charts have been Royal Mikaela (x Maggie Mae PGA) and Royal Invicta Rose (x Jumeriah Rose SWF).

At Scottsdale this past February, Mikaela, showing with Fraser, won the title in Classic Yearling Fillies AAOTH and was Reserve Champion in Classic Junior Fillies AAOTH. Two months later, she finished reserve in the AHBA World Cup Yearling and 2-Year-Old Fillies ATH, only half a point from first.

Invicta Rose, meanwhile, attracted so much attention that demand erased Royal’s plans to retain her, and she recently was sold to Al Saqran Arabians of Kuwait and Dubai.

Now, a 2-year-old filly named Royal Bella Valore (x Bella Victoria MP) has served notice that she may be taking aim on next year’s Scottsdale auction class.

And that isn’t all. “They’re very easy to work with,” Rice notes. “They are what their pedigrees say they should be. They’re hot, but they’re show horses and they’re easy to deal with; if you want them to turn it on, they turn it on. You put a show halter on them, brush them off and bring them out for a presentation, and their tails are over their back—but they’re not aggressive by any means, or ignorant. They’re willing and they’re giving.”

Rodolfo Guzzo, who trains from the Royal facility and has worked with the stallion’s youngsters, elaborates. “The quality Royal Invictus is passing on to his foals is, as it is and always has been, extreme Arabian type,” he says. “It is what we seek. He is consistent in producing short, dishy faces, large, poppy eyes, and the charisma and attitude that makes the Arabian horse what it is.”