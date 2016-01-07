AHT’s January Leader Of The Times

Leaders Of The Times: Jerland Farms

by ANNE STRATTON

At Scottsdale or the U.S. Nationals, if you want to chat with Jerland Farms’ Larry Jerome, you’d better put on track shoes. He’s looking at his horses, and they are everywhere—not just in the halter ring and not just in performance; to date, Jerland horses have been successful in the halter, English, western and working western arenas. “I like it when I have to run from one ring to the other as fast as I possibly can,” he says. “I love watching all of them. I love to breed great horses.”

Jerome has been involved in breeding animals since he was a child, Arabian horses since his teens, and if you’re looking for one basic reason that the Jerland Farms Arabians achieve so much, it’s fair to say that his experience has played a part. He knows his pedigrees, understands reproduction principles, selects good bloodstock, and importantly, has the patience to enjoy each stage of his plan as it unfolds.

Front and center in the Jerland breeding program now are three stallions: Khadraj NA, MPA Giovanni, and the 4-year-old homebred Khaja J, just taking his place for the coming generation.

“Khadraj has officially been named the number one producer of western horses,” Jerome notes. “We have done the research, so we can document that. He also has had halter horses who have sold for over $1 million.

“Then, Giovanni is the glue that ties everything together here,” he continues. “He is father to national champions Miss Giovanna and Blue Moon J [among others], and now has this spectacular young filly Unforgettable J, out of RH Triana. I think it’s safe to say that she is Triana’s best foal to date.”

And finally there is Khaja J (Khadraj NA x Promise V), 2012 AHBA World Cup Silver Supreme Champion Yearling Colt, who is now in training with Stanley White III. As his pedigree indicates—he is a full brother to both U.S. National Reserve Champion Junior Mare Broken Promises PGA and the elegant western pleasure mare, Promisa J—he reflects not only halter ability, but serious talent in the western division. And at Scottsdale this year, one of his most impressive early foals, Kola J, is scheduled to debut in the Arabian 2-Year-Old Colts class.

The duality of beauty and performance is important, Jerome stresses. “We want to create the total horse,” he says. “I have to have beauty and brains and athletic ability in one package. We all know we’re going to have different degrees of that, but that has always been my focus. It’s not about emphasizing one particular area.”

The secret to a successful breeding program? “You have to be patient,” he says. “It takes time for horses to develop.” But it’s more than that. “Show them when they are ready to be shown, if you want to, but enjoy them for what they are.”

He loves all the ribbons his show string rakes in, he nods, and he is grateful for the support the farm’s horses attract—but at the end of the day, it’s enjoying them for what they are that matters most.

“I have just as much of a thrill walking through my pasture, looking at all of my incredible mares, who may be 3, who may be 30,” Jerome reflects. “It gives me a phenomenal amount of joy. There is so much peace, so much serenity. You have to live your own dream. I’m thankful for all that has been given to me.”