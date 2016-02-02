AHT’s February Leader Of The Times

Leaders Of The Times: Monticello V

by ANNE STRATTON

Monticello V does everything he is asked to do. Win a national championship in western pleasure junior horse? Check. Not one, but two: the U.S. and Canada. Win western pleasure open at Scottsdale? Check, twice, 2013 and 2015 (unanimous). Win in open and amateur? Check. At the 2015 Canadian Nationals, he and his owner, Carolyn Lesley, were the unanimous champions in Western Pleasure Select AATR. Wow a crowd in Central Park? Check. September 2015, as Gold Medal winner at the Arabian U.S Open. Just about all that is left is a national championship in western pleasure open and he came very close in 2015, finishing reserve at the U.S. Nationals. He’s as genuine as his historic name (which is pronounced “Monti-chello,” as Thomas Jefferson called his home).

None of this is surprising when you consider his pure-Varian pedigree (Jullyen El Jamaal x Mosquerade V, by Huckleberry Bey). He’s bred to be beautiful, which he is, as well as talented, and to have an intelligent temperament, which he does. It is the temperament that trainer Joe Reser has found useful in developing his ability, and then in diversifying his career to include the amateur participation of Carolyn Lesley, who has owned the stallion since last summer.

“Monticello is a sensitive fellow,” says Reser. “Carolyn got along with him amazingly well right from the get-go—there was an immediate bond. I just gear this horse for me and teach Carolyn how to ride him that way. He knows what I expect out of him and he does it. His disposition is second to none.”

That is a trait Monticello seems to pass on to his foals. There have been only 15 of them to date, but every one, Reser reports, has reflected a sweet, want-to-please attitude—which is handy, as this year’s plans call not only for more focus on the stallion’s role in amateur, but also on his breeding career.

Undeniably, Monticello’s pedigree is an asset. Reser remembers 2007, when he and his wife purchased the yearling Jullyen son during a Varian Summer Jubilee. Basically, it was because Michele fell in love with him during the Sunday mare walk—but it didn’t hurt that Bob Hart, who was walking with them, mentioned that he had showed some of Mosquerade’s foals (six-time national champion Magination V was one), and that all them had been great horses. He also said, “Joe, that’s a really nice colt.”

“I think he can be attractive to the halter world; he is a beautiful animal,” observes Reser. “He could make some awesome halter horses that you could then turn around and ride—they’re going to have a career after halter. He’s beautiful and athletic, and he’s going to pass that on.”

So far, they have found that Monticello’s purebred foals exhibit his type and physical ability, while among the Half-Arabians (mostly from Quarter Horse mares), the look is Arabian heads and necks on Quarter Horse-style bodies.

“It’s an honor to be able to breed a horse like that,” Reser says. “And now Carolyn gets to ride him, love him and enjoy him, and to see all the cool attributes that we’ve seen since the beginning.”

With the amateur emphasis, is Monticello V ending his open career? Not at all, Reser says, although it will be limited. There are still those open national championships. Two years ago, the stallion was third on the cards, and last year he was reserve.

“I want him to be successful in the amateur division—that’s great,” Reser says. But he feels Monticello V is capable of the tri-color. “As long as he stays healthy and God’s willing, he will come back in the open. We’ll go for it.”