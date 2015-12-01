AHT’s December Leader Of The Times

VJ Royal Heir

by Anne Stratton

Four years ago Kelli Aguirre purchased a 3-year-old black bay colt because he told her—literally, looked her i n the eye as he danced through a gate at the end of a lead—that he was hot stuff. He was talent and pedigree and temperament and more, that look said, and she would be crazy not to be a part of his world.

Aguirre, who had ridden Arabians in the 1970s and was just getting back into the breed, was no fool; she took a while to decide, but she couldn’t shake a certain confidence in the colt. Explaining the phenomenon in an interview soon after, she recalled her past. “I would stare at that picture of *Bask, Johnny Johnston’s classic in-hand shot, and say to myself, ‘One day, I’m going to have trotting horses.’” And that “one day,” she smiles, is now.

VJ Royal Heir, the colt with the eloquent eyes, did indeed trot. In 2013, showing with Joel Kiesner, he was named unanimous U.S. National Champion English Pleasure Junior Horse, and in 2014, U.S. National Champion in English Pleasure. He was all power and exuberant propulsion, but he was also beautiful, and more importantly, he moved with a rhythmic grace that said, “This is easy—this is what I was born to do.”

Born to do and bred to do: the challenge now is to breed on, and in addition to his performance abilities, VJ Royal Heir has the depth of pedigree to succeed. Neither his grandsire, Afire Bey V, nor his sire, Afires Heir, needs any introduction. Afire Bey V is the most successful English sire of the past quarter century, and Afires Heir, at 13, is a four-time unanimous U.S. National Champion in English Pleasure whose get are formidable at the top level. What will separate VJ Royal Heir, give him his own space in an overachieving family, Kiesner says, is the maternal side of his pedigree.

His dam, MA Ghazta Trot, is by *El Ghazi, who was known not only for his athletic ability, but for his startling good looks, and out of a mare who offers the English influence of Pro-Fire, *Bask, *Prowizja and Mikado. Basically, it’s a blend of Lasma’s legendary English brigade with modern Varian beauty and talent.

“And he’s huge,” Kiesner adds. “His presence is sort of overwhelming, and that’s something that is going to come out in his pedigree. It’s a towering effect. I think that’s key.”

What Kiesner has seen in the weanlings at his farm is promising; they’re all well-put-together, good-looking and uniformly black bay. But he knows that it is not until a young horse comes in for training that real conclusions can be drawn.

In mid-November, the first two VJ Royal Heir foals, a colt and a filly late their 2-year-old year, arrived at Kiesner Training to begin their lessons. The verdict? “They have grown up into quite big, yet refined, horses,” Kiesner notes critically. “They’re both beautiful, and in spite of her size, the filly is really feminine. They have long necks and long legs, and both are very athletic. We’re teaching them how to longe, and they both step off all four corners; all four legs step off the ground really easily. They have a lot of motion and it’s loose. They lift their knees up.” And they have their father’s well-known willing temperament.

VJ Royal Heir hasn’t put a foot wrong yet. The next chapter? As ever, it’s all systems go.