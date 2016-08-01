AHT’s August Leader Of The Times

Leaders Of The Times: Im The Real Deal+//

by CATHERINE COLE FERANDELLI

Nine-time U.S. National Champion and Reserve Champion, Im The Real Deal+// (affectionately known as Barry), needs no introduction in the reining pen. Reining horse fans make a special point of consulting their show schedules to be certain they are present to witness this glimmering mahogany bay stallion go through his pattern paces with his one and only trainer, Crystal McNutt.

Owner Audrey Zinke reflects, “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience to own a multi-national champion horse, much less breed one yourself. Barry is sired by the legendary purebred reiner MHR Muscateal (a Muscat son out of a Bask daughter) and out of Kheyarraberribeyv (a Huckleberry Bey daughter out of a Khemosabi daughter). Born in 2001, Barry turned out to be the perfect combination of his sire and dam.” Audrey continues, “When Barry was born, we knew we had that special reining show horse, a stallion that was destined to play a big role in defining and refining the purebred Arabian reining horse. What we didn’t know, is that he would be as happy showing in his 15th year as he was as a youngster!”

Audrey remembers with a smile, “It all started with our daughter Heidi’s win in Horsemanship at the very first Youth Nationals back in 1993. She had just been named the first ever Youth National champion, and we were ecstatic watching her compete and win amongst the top youth riders of the day. It was our very first national competition and, just like many excited parents do, we wanted to give her the best chance to be competitive again. We were thrilled to purchase the purebred stallion MHR Muscateal for Heidi as a Christmas gift that year. He was the most amazing reiner we had ever seen, and was considered by many to be before his time. He certainly was different than the other Arabian reiners we had seen, and he was the sweetest, kindest, most gentle stallion, too. Here was this beautiful horse, happily going through his paces with his head lowered—quiet, athletic, consistent and honest. Simply put, Muscateal was a real knockout, and over the next few years he had an amazing show career. After he retired, we decided to breed this unique stallion to the best mares possible, mares whose pedigrees could possibly produce another great purebred reiner.”

Knowing that breeding for specific disciplines is always a gamble, the Zinkes were thrilled when Barry came along soon after. Audrey adds, “Barry is just like his daddy.”

Barry definitely has his own fan base which continues to grow in his eleventh year showing in the reining pen. Besides the Zinke family, without question, Barry’s biggest fans are the staff and clients at McNutt Performance Horses. Crystal’s longtime assistant, Eloy Gonzalez, will get on Barry and take him around with the biggest smile on his face! Barry moves freely, flawlessly and with great cadence and purpose. He is as handsome and proud in the barn arena as he is showing in the Saturday night finals at Scottsdale. It’s not just that Barry is so easy to be around and is always so confident and happy. It’s also his consistently incredible work habits, his integrity, his being a gentleman, and his imposing beauty. Whether in the cross ties or the schooling arena, Barry goes out and does his job. He makes it easy for everyone. He is even polite when awaiting his favorite treat—peanut butter cookies!

Trainer Crystal McNutt agrees, “Riding Barry is always that of showing a truly special horse that is my very best friend. I first laid eyes on him as a two-year-old out in pasture at the legendary Ventura Farms. Audrey and I knew we had something special in this young stallion. Barry started training with me at age four, having spent his early years in pasture growing up and enjoying being a baby. From there, he came into our training barn happy and ready to go to work in pursuing his reining career. In fact, Barry had been started only a year prior to winning his first U.S. National title, Arabian Futurity Horse, in 2006. Anyone who is in the world of reining knows, it takes plenty of riding time, training and a game plan to get a young horse into the show pen with the expectation of properly performing the extreme maneuvers we execute in our patterns. With Barry, he has always had the attitude of, ‘Please stop telling me what to do. I know what to do!’ Crystal continues, “Yes, Barry’s positive attitude, consistency and integrity are a big part of what makes up his success. He possesses terrific conformation for the reining discipline, including great bone, gaskin, feet, short back, ample hip and balance. In my book, Barry is the perfect athlete.”

Audrey chuckles, “Any time we get to watch Crystal ride or show him is a thrill for us. Our four young grandchildren can wrap themselves around Barry, enjoy visiting him in his stall and feeding him treats. Barry adores the attention and is always the consummate gentleman. It means so much to us that others love him too, and we are incredibly honored with Barry’s amazing accomplishment as three-time winner of the Arabian Horse Times Readers’ Choice Purebred Working Western Horse Of The Year award in 2011, 2014 and 2015.”

Determined to give Barry his rightful due as a great reining horse, Audrey’s goals are simple and clear, “We wanted Barry to enjoy his early life just being a horse, which he did in pasture both at Ventura Farms and at a ranch in Blythe, Calif. From there, Barry went to Crystal in Scottsdale to begin his show career, and he has been with her ever since. He will continue showing with Crystal as long as he continues to love it. And we are excited he now has the opportunity to sire more, amazing reining babies.

What does Audrey see as Barry’s future? “As Barry is now fifteen years old, I am frequently asked this question. First of all, Barry still loves to show off at the three to four shows in which he competes yearly: Scottsdale, one or two regionals, and U.S. Nationals. Barry is enjoying continued success in the reining pen thus far in 2016, having won his championships in the Arabian Reining Open at both Scottsdale and Region 7. We are happily awaiting Barry’s national competition in Tulsa this October. Everyone on Barry’s team agrees, Barry will show only as long as he enjoys it. It’s quite clear that remains the case.”

As for Barry’s breeding plans, Audrey explains, “Barry’s breeding career began in 2014. We were in no hurry to breed him, because clearly he was enjoying his show career and we were enjoying this amazing journey with him. With nine national titles, seven Scottsdale titles and fifteen regional titles, it was tough to break away from that focus and pursue choosing mares suitable to carry forward Barry’s legacy. The first foals arrived in 2015. Barry produced some amazing foals again this year and more are on their way in 2017.” Audrey’s breeding goals are clear, “We are focused on breeding Barry to mares with pedigrees and conformation that will carry on his talents in the reining pen, and expect to see some wonderful purebred and Half-Arabian foals in the years to come. Our specific hope is to bring more top quality purebred reiners to the show pen, and increase the size of the purebred classes back to where they used to be.”

Audrey concludes, “We live in Southern California, so we’re not able to visit Barry at Crystal’s ranch in Scottsdale nearly as much as we’d like. Still, when we do make it to McNutt Performance Horses, we are just as excited to see him in his stall as we are watching him show in Tulsa, Scottsdale or Regionals. We are so lucky to have owned and loved Barry these past fifteen years,” says Audrey, “with every new year as great as the last. We couldn’t ask for anything more.”