AHT’s April Leader Of The Times

Leaders Of The Times: Eleanor’s Arabians

by ANNE STRATTON

One of the best known operations in the show world today is Eleanor’s Arabian Farm, the reining and western pleasure nursery where breeder Eleanor Hamilton turns out an enviable array of horses who know their way around an arena. Recently, the program has undergone a changing of the guard, as a new generation of stallions steps into the massive hoof prints left by Hesa Zee, who died at 27 last June, and his most frequent purebred cross, Crown Musc. Now, Hamilton addresses the challenge of building on the program that saw her named 2015 APAHA Breeder of the Year.

“We still have straws of semen for Hesa and Crown Musc,” she notes, “but we’ll be using them very judiciously.” She has always kept an eye out for new faces, however, and while there will never be another Hesa, her enjoyment in the evolution of her pedigrees is evident.

The heirs apparent? First came the correct and charismatic Polish stallion Romanek (Andrzejevo x Cerrah, by Gallup). Three foals are due from him this year, all from Hesa daughters.

“We were looking for a pure Polish horse that was ‘a three-circle horse,’” says trainer Gary Ferguson, who shows the stallions for Hamilton. He’s referring to classic conformation that is expressed in three balanced circles. “Proportionately, he is almost perfect, and he is low in the hock, which we love for reining and working horses. He’s up underneath himself too, and he’s so good legged, good footed. And he has so much hook and curve to his neck—he’s beautiful. This is a great horse to follow Hesa.”

Now 8, Romanek, who was bred by Patty Ross, had shown lightly before his purchase, but in 2015 began a serious career with Ferguson in western pleasure, culminating in the Region 6 Championship. He’ll be back in competition this year.

San Jacinto Jullyen V, who is 4, is by Jullyen El Jamaal, from the Fairview Klassique daughter Sweet Klassique V. The cross offers the type influence of Ali Jamaal in both the sire line and the tail female, as well as incorporates a quintessential old Varian line to Moska (a Khemosabi daughter out of the Bay-Abi mare Baychatka).

“He was just a big, powerful horse, obviously a pleasure horse, but with his size and his bloodlines, we felt he could continue crossing on working horses,” Eleanor Hamilton reports. “That’s always the game plan.”

San Jacinto Jullyen V had barely been off the Varian Ranch when he arrived at Ferguson’s Slide To Win, but the trainer parlayed 45 days of training into a top ten in the National Futurity. The stallion then took two months off for semen collection, buffed up in three weeks and added a top ten in the Scottsdale Signature Futurity. Plans call for him to go to regionals this year and then, again, the national futurity.

The blend of the two new sires’ heritage—particularly when crossed onto the Hesa Zee daughters, the other purebred mares, and the Quarter Horse in the broodmare band—promises an ever-interesting future. As much as their looks and ability matter, however, there is another consideration, Ferguson says. Hamilton’s horses are known for their temperament as well, an asset she has prioritized since her childhood with working horses on a Nebraska ranch.

“If Eleanor can’t come to my ranch and ride the horses I have in training, they’re not worthy of the investment,” he says. “Every horse that I have, she rides. The horses that she has are so nice and very trainable.” That includes the high profile futurity horses and, for the first time in April, San Jacinto Jullyen V as well.

“Hesa was a once-in-a-lifetime horse,” Gary Ferguson reflects, “but he would not have been what he was without Eleanor and she would not be who she is without Hesa. It was a miracle that they found each other.”

The excitement now is in finding the miracles to come.