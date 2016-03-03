Adolf Schreyer: As Modern As Tomorrow

by Linda White

January, 2015

Once in a great while, we spot an animal in an old photograph or painting that looks good enough to compete successfully by today’s standards. Most often, however, the horses depicted in those old photos look pretty obsolete, and artists’ conceptions of horses are stiff and stylized, per that period. Think about the horses in the Currier and Ives’ prints: floating along at an improbable trot, like synchronized swimmers, with all four feet off the ground at once. If they had really looked like that, horse breeding would have come to an end long ago!

Occasionally, though, an artist had the sensitivity to see—and the skill to portray—horses as they actually must have looked. The eye of the artist can be fickle, but Adolf Schreyer (1828-1899) had the perception to truly see the Arabian horses he painted. Classically trained in his native Germany, Schreyer’s greatest gift lay in his ability to see not only the animal in front of him, but to visualize far more. While his contemporaries were depicting horses in a manner so artificial that the animals appear slightly ridiculous to us today, Schreyer never embraced the current fads or fashions. Because he could see not only what was, but what could be, Schreyer’s Arabians so resembled our modern ideal that they might have stepped from a photograph taken yesterday.

“My father was compelled to breed Arabian horses that were athletic in conformation and beautiful in type,” states Gene LaCroix of his late father, Dr. Eugene LaCroix. “When he discovered the Adolf Schreyer paintings early in his life, the Schreyer Arabian became his ideal. Schreyer’s horses exhibited unmistakable athletic ability as they appeared perfectly balanced in every position, yet they possessed classical beauty with their dryness, refinement, fire and vitality. They carried themselves extremely high, with long but well-rounded necks and soft polls, well let-down hocks, and they always appeared supple and lively, with great energy and presence.

“Dad studied Schreyer’s work, and came to believe that he must have painted what he saw,” LaCroix continues. “He said, ‘If that artist could depict a horse like that, there must have been horses like that to inspire him.’ In other words, Schreyer’s horses weren’t something he dreamed up; they were the Arabian horses that Schreyer actually saw in the deserts of North Africa.”

In 1856, Schreyer traveled from Europe to Egypt and Syria, where the Arabian horses he found there utterly captivated him. Earlier, he had accompanied German Prince Maximilian Karl on his travels, which included a visit to Turkey. The desert dwellers there, along with their beautiful, almost mythical Arabian horses, quickly became his obsession. He went back to Europe, but in

1861 he returned to North Africa, specifically to Algiers this time, where he again was profoundly affected by the desert Arabians.

Schreyer’s equestrian art is remarkable for its conformational accuracy, and for his fidelity to the physical, mental and emotional qualities of the animals he saw. He captured the Bedouins’

intensity on canvas, also giving his onlookers a sense of the animals’ grace, and a window into the horses’ emotional involvement in their masters’ activities—in this case, warfare. Schreyer’s total immersion in his subject matter has allowed his work to endure more than a century after his death. His art continues to engage 21st century Arabian horse lovers’ interest to a degree very few equine artists of any age ever achieve.

Photographer Stuart Vesty has been an admirer of Schreyer’s paintings since he first saw the artist’s work years ago. “He no doubt took some artistic license,” Vesty theorizes, “but all his paintings have a vibrant, active quality; he makes his subjects’ movement and energy appear to be barely contained.”

The grace, poise and balance of the horses in Schreyer’s paintings illustrate his inspired use of contrapposto, an Italian word meaning counterpoise, or equilibrium. Schreyer applied the technique to create an illusion of movement using subtle weight shifts and positioning of each subject’s body, limbs and head, thereby suggesting a convincingly organic sense of life. The artist successfully applied the formula the Greeks developed in the early 5th century B.C. to counter the static, “doorstop” pose that so characterized earlier Greek, Egyptian and Middle Eastern sculpture.

“Everything of Schreyer’s was a dream come true,” says Vesty. “He was ‘way ahead of his time’; maybe ‘way ahead of our time’. Schreyer was like the Impressionist painters who invented a new way of seeing and representing everything. Just as there was ‘post-Impressionist’ painting, everything that came after him was ‘post-Schreyer.’ There is always lots going on in a Schreyer painting, so that the eye is constantly searching. The subtle motion: a hand placement, a glance over the shoulder, suggests movement. There was no ‘still life’; no ‘Don’t move! I’m going to paint you!’ There is nothing ‘still’ about a Schreyer painting. He saw what the future could be.

His vision became ours for the English performance horse.”

“He captures life, using a glance, a subtle ear turn or hand movement, to convey the horses’ responsiveness to the humans in the picture,” agrees Gene LaCroix. “In 1962, when we began to see the first Polish imports, Dad said that these could be the horses we wanted. They were more upright, more athletic, and fierier than the Arabians we were used to in this country.

“We were among the first contemporary American breeders to go to Poland,” he adds. “Dad liked what he saw, but when the Poles brought out *Bask, he looked just like the horses in the Schreyer paintings. He had that long, rounded neck that he could curl; he could round his back and engage his hindquarters. Everything just fit together. He was fresh off the track, and feeling so good, he would jump straight up in the air, and come down trotting in hand, like no other horse we’d seen in real life!

“My father turned to me and said, ‘That’s the horse we’ve been looking for.’ Schreyer had given

Dad the vision that led him to *Bask … and then, *Bask changed everything.”

Call it coincidence, but this story has an ironic subtext which suggests that things may have come full circle. Dr. Eugene LaCroix’s view of the Arabian horses he loved was profoundly influenced by the vivid, impassioned work of Adolf Schreyer. Schreyer’s own work was heavily influenced by the work of an earlier artist: Eugene Delacroix (1798-1863), an influential, often controversial French Romantic painter whose legacy, the vivid use of color and treatment of often violent subjects greatly influenced the Impressionists and post-Impressionists who came after. Both Schreyer and Delacroix traveled to the deserts of North Africa, where the culture, the desert peoples, their unfettered lifestyle, and their gorgeous Arabian horses mesmerized both men and inspired their subsequent work. Note the similarity of Delacroix’s 1832, “Arab Horseman Attacked by a Lion” to Schreyer’s paintings of like subjects in highly charged situations.

“I first saw Schreyer’s paintings as a kid at Nationals and Scottsdale,” says Joel Kiesner, “and through the old Lasma Arabians logo, which I learned was taken from a Schreyer painting. The Arabians in Schreyer’s paintings are the archetype of our most successful modern horses, depicted in dramatic settings. His ‘Arabian Patrol,’ for example, features a dark, dramatic setting, where the spotlight is on the horse.

“I still aspire to achieve horses like that: horses that embody that controlled exuberance; that barely contained, high energy. Those images still burn in my psyche. Schreyer’s are the Arabian horses we still strive to create.” Kiesner has had great success with *Bask’s descendants, training and showing them to win national championship after national championship in every high performance division.

“The old Lasma logo was an Arabian from a Schreyer painting that Dad commissioned Gladys Brown Edwards to repaint with *Bask’s markings,” says Gene LaCroix, adding, “Today’s most successful high performance horses very often have multiple crosses to *Bask, and they exhibit the same qualities that drew Dad to the Schreyer Arabians, and through them, to *Bask. *Bask’s first national championship was in 1964 in halter; he then won the 1965 U.S. National Park Championship, with Jerry Smola. *Bask remains today the only Arabian horse to win the U.S. national championships in both halter and park.

“When I rode *Bask into the show arena, I could feel a sensation of the horse rounding his poll, raising up at the base of his neck, lifting his back and engaging his hindquarter with impulsion.

This feeling of true collection, elevation and balance became an inspiration to me in all of my training endeavors.

“The Schreyer horse is still the ideal today—and my ideal any day.”

Tim Shea has had immeasurable success, training, breeding and showing *Bask-bred performance horses. “I first heard about the Schreyer Arabian in the early 1970s, when I read that Dr. LaCroix’s life quest was to breed horses like them: like the ones he saw in Poland, especially *Bask. In 1973, Sir William Farm sent me out from New York to their Scottsdale, Ariz. farm, which was almost next door to Lasma. *Bask was old then, but he still looked just like the horses in the Schreyer paintings. I remember his chiseled head, square nostrils, tight ears, huge eyes, and skin so thin, the veins appeared to be popping out.

“The *Bask sons and daughters would stand out in a class like corn stalks in a cabbage patch, Shea continues. “They were beautiful, with clean heads and fine throatlatches, and so refined. They changed everything; we are still trying to breed horses like that. My ideal—what moves me—hasn’t changed since the late 1960s. Dr. LaCroix’s vision of the Schreyer Arabian became my vision: the same now as it was almost 50 years ago.”

Stuart Vesty agrees. “When I look at a Schreyer painting, I want to say, ‘I see it, too!’ Schreyer’s gift was that he could allow other people to see and feel what he was seeing and feeling. His work takes you there. Every one of the horses in Schreyer’s paintings looks like it could step off the canvas and compete today. And they don’t tell too many conflicting stories; there are no contradictions. They are consistently, absolutely Arabian. The Schreyer paintings are all scenes from the same movie.”

“The horses Schreyer portrayed were successful war horses,” Gene LaCroix reminds us. “It all comes down to: ‘Which kind of horse would you choose to ride to war, or for that matter, into the highest levels of competition?’”