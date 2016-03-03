Additional Thoughts On Photo Retouching Of Horse Photographs

by Scott Trees

November, 2014

My good friend and colleague, Stu Vesty, wrote an article in Arabian Horse Times regarding altering conformation in horse photography. This hot button struck a nerve with readers because there since has been a lot of comment about the article, positive and negative. AHT has asked me if I would add to the discussion using my experience as a photographer and videographer spanning four decades in the Arabian horse industry. Before starting, however, I do want to say I don’t think that everyone in the industry is doing it. But it is happening on an increasingly frequent basis and is an issue that is of concern to me.

Like Stu, I too believe that altering the conformation of any horse in a photograph is misleading, especially when the image will be used to either sell a horse or promote a horse as a breeding stallion. I have heard people compare equine photography to fashion photography, the argument being that fashion images are frequently altered to minimize flaws and present an image of near perfection. However, the intention behind the use of these photos is entirely different. In fashion, a product or lifestyle is being sold. In equine photography, bloodlines are being promoted and/or sold. It becomes critical to show accuracy in a picture of a horse, flaws and all, so that potential breeders can accurately evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of a horse that they will potentially own or reproduce from. The photograph is trusted to represent the horse as if the buyer/breeder were there in person viewing the horse.

But just what constitutes “retouching”? Retouching is when a photo is digitally altered from its original state. This could be as minor as a color enhancement, or as drastic as stretching or thinning necks, leveling croups, extending legs, enlarging eyes, and creating or exaggerating dished faces. Digital technology has made it incredibly easy to apply these changes and it becomes almost impossible to see when something like that has been done.

Altering conformation comes into play when a horse’s actual physiology is altered. As much as people may want to improve their horse’s flaws, just like we’d like to change the things about ourselves in photographs, it raises ethical issues along with breed standard questions. Assuming that the retoucher is familiar with the Arabian breed, then they will know what the “perfect” specimen should look like. Give your image to someone that believes they understand what a horse should look like and you’ve opened up an entirely different set of problems. After all, most images are used to either sell or promote a horse.

Retouching definitely has an appropriate place in horse photography. I will fix an ear forward or open an eye that closed for a split second. In this case, I will take the open eye from an image within the same shoot and use it, but I won’t enlarge or change the look of the eye. I use the same approach for ears. Technically, I have changed the image by using an eye or an ear from another shot, but I have never changed the look of a horse using these techniques. It needs to be understood that there is a fine line between retouching minor things while keeping the integrity of the original image, versus completely reworking the original shot to create an entirely new photograph.

When I began photographing horses, my only tools were my camera, film and a dark room. My photography had to be precise, and instead of retouching, I had to show off my subject using lighting and knowing how to use angles and perspective to my advantage. A lot has changed since my early days, and the emergence of digital technology has changed the scope and span of what can be done to improve an image.

My job as an equine photographer is to accentuate the good and minimize the bad, which is easier on some horses than others! I learned that angles and lens perspective combined with lighting are the most impactful elements on how an image captures the conformation of a horse. I am sure my longtime colleagues Jerry Sparagowski, Johnny Johnston, and Polly Knoll, would agree they all had to learn and understand those principals in order to get a good conformation shot of a horse!

I teach a lot of photography workshops and one of the more common problems I see with people that photograph (or want to photograph) horses is that they really don’t understand how perspective and angle can impact conformation. It is subtle but significant. A slight change in the height of the camera can make a big difference on the length of a head. Instead, I am seeing a lot of photographers rely on software programs like Photoshop® to fix and or alter the conformation.

In the industry today, there are many talented photographers creating some beautiful images, but there are also a lot that are changing conformation of their subjects, and I am against it. I respect the skill it takes to master digital retouching, but have greater respect for those that hone their craft and really know how to capture the best angle of the horse when the shot was taken.

The digital age is here to stay, and I understand that times and attitudes change. However, in my opinion, when you have images of horses representing themselves as bloodstock or sale horses, and they are altered photographs, that creates misleading advertising. With all the challenges that our breed is currently facing, creating the perception that they aren’t quite good enough as they are, is a stigma that does not need to be added.